Obituaries for Wednesday, March 28

AMEZQUITA — Sylvia Francine Amezquita, 50, of Fresno died March 18. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 2 at Palm La Paz Funeral Home. Service: 9 a.m. April 3 at St. John’s Cathedral.
ARRETCHE — Eleanor Arretche, 81, of Madera died March 22. She was a nutritional aide. Visitation: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. March 28 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. March 28 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
BALBAS — Richard Balbas, 68, of Madera died March 21. He was a general contractor. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 31 at Jay Chapel.
BARAJAS — Roberto Barajas, 78, of Cantua Creek died March 20. He was a laborer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 3 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kerman. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 3 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 4 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
BRITTEN — Lynn Edward Britten, 93, of Exeter died March 25. He was a supply salesman for Orange Belt. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at Smith Family Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 2 at Exeter District Cemetery.
CLARK — Milton L. Clark, 86, of Sanger died March 20. He was a firefighter. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 30 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
FLEMING — Jack E. Fleming, 91, of Fresno died March 24. He was a salesman for California State Lottery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon March 30 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: noon March 30 at the chapel. Remembrances: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636.
GAJARIAN — Joyce Gajarian, 74, of Clovis died March 19. She was a receptionist for 20 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
GONZALEZ — Joaquin H. Gonzalez, 91, of Fresno died March 22. He was a railroad worker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 29 at North Fresno Assembly of God. Prayer Service: 6 p.m. March 29 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. March 30 at the church. Graveside: Noon March 30 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funeral Home.
HICKS — Jackson K. Hicks, 79, of Selma died March 21. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 28 at Church of God. Service: 10 a.m. April 28 at the church. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 28 at Selma Cemetery District.
HUDSON — Alexandra Marisa Hudson, 22, of Fresno died March 24. She was a student at UCLA through the ASU online program. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 3 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 4 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
LEGER — Robert G. Leger, 52, of Porterville died March 27. He was a truck driver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
LOYD — James William Loyd, 83, of Fresno died March 22. He was an owner of a waste transportation company. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 5 at Farewell Funeral Chapel, 660 W. Locust Ave. Suite 101. Cryptside Service: 11 a.m. April 6 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
LUANGAMATH — Tommy Luangamath, 30, of Fresno died March 21. He was a dishwasher for three years. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. March 29 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
LUNA — Esperanza Luna, 87, of Selma died March 25. She was a machine operator. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 2 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 3 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
NEWTON — Ida Mae Newton, 73, of Fresno died March 21. She was a care provider. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. March 29 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 30 at the funeral home.
REPP — Duane Ray Repp, 84, of Fresno died March 25. He was a retired meat cutter. Memorial: 2 p.m. March 30 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ROBERSON — Etherlean Roberson, 95, of Selma died March 25. She was a homemaker for 40 years. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 29 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home.
ROBISON — Josephine Ideil Robison, 77, of Fresno died March 26. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. March 29 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
SCANTLING — Henry A. Scantling, 77, of Fresno died March 20. He was a police officer. Service: 11 a.m. March 29 at Pentecostal Church of God in Clovis. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. March 30 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
SHANOIAN — Mabel S. Shanoian, 96, of Fresno died March 25. She was a homemaker. Daughters of Vartan Service: 10:30 a.m. March 31 at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. Remembrance: Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, 3673 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
STEBBINS — Billy Eugene Stebbins, 57, of Madera died March 19. He was a California correctional officer for 25 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
THOREN — Mary Virginia Rose Thoren, 92, of Del Rey died March 25. She was a dietician for 35 years. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
