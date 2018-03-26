Obituaries for Tuesday, March 27

BORBON-THULIN — Rita Elizabeth Borbon-Thulin, 75, of Terra Bella died March 24. She was a liaison for the migrant education community. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral & Crematory.
CASTRO — Benjamin Torres Castro, 82, of Fresno died March 22. He was a retired custodian for the San Francisco Chronicle and Examiner. Service: 9 a.m. March 29 at Yost & Webb Chapel.
CORNELIUS — Jack Duane Cornelius, 74, of Fresno died March 21. He was a plant manager for Buckner Sprinkler. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. March 29 at Farewell Funeral Service, 660 W. Locust Ave., Suite 101. Service: 11 a.m. March 29 at the funeral home.
CROFT — Jessie Alice Croft, 89 of Hanford died March 20. She was a retired record keeper with Lemoore Police Department. Service: 10 a.m. March 29 at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church. Arrangments: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
GUERRERO — Margarita Guerrero, infant, of Fresno died March 1. She was the daughter of Almadelia Leos. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 28 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
JAUREGUI — Rito F. Jauregui, 88, of Sanger died March 22. He was a custodian. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. March 30 at New Life Apostolic Church. Service: 10 a.m. March 30 at the church. Remembrance: New Life Apostolic Church, 1242 Olive Ave., Sanger, CA 93657. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
JOHNSON — Michael James Johnson, 42, of Exeter died March 8. He was a driver for Land O’ Lakes Inc. Private services were held. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
LACEFIELD — Donald Lee Lacefield, 87, of Clovis died March 22. He was a business owner. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 29 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 30 at Clovis Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 30 at New Hope Community Church.
MCCARTY — Bill McCarty, 82, of Clovis died March 23. He was an exterminator for Terminex. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 29 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
MCFALL — Mikel Anthony McFall Sr., 58, of Fresno died March 23. He was an operations manager at 7 Up RC Bottling Co. for 40 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 5 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. April 6 at the funeral home.
MEAD — Troy Vernice Mead, 85, of Porterville died March 20. He was a minister. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 29 at Myers Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 30 at Porterville Church of the Nazarene.
ORTEGA — Damon Lloyd Ortega, 49, of Fresno died March 20. He was a manager of a drug store. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. March 28 at Serenity Funeral Chapel.
VALENZUELA — Joe D. Valenzuela, 90, of Riverdale died March 20. He was a farm laborer. Mass: 10 a.m. March 27 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.
