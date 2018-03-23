Obituaries for Saturday, March 24

AVILA — Mitchell Michael Avila, 64, of Madera died March 14. He was a fabricator for 30 years. Private service. Arrangements: Smith Manor Grace Chapel.
BUELL — Virginia Irene Buell, 81, of Tulare died March 22. She was a waitress. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
ELIA — Russel George Elia, 67, of Fresno died March 16. He was a chiropractor for 37 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 28 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service – Palm Bluffs.
GAMBER — Celia “Cil” Coletta Gamber, 90, of Fresno died March 17. She was a business owner. Mass: 11 a.m. March 27 at St. Peter’s Cemetery, St. Anthony Chapel. Remembrances: Holy Cross Center for Women, 421 F St., Fresno, CA 93706 or donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
GOMES — Gary Eugene Gomes, 79, of Fresno died March 15. He was a Teamster warehouseman. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 27 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
HERNANDEZ — Angel Aquino Hernandez, 68, of Fresno died March 13. He was a janitor. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. March 26 at residence: 1012 Irwin Ave. Mass: 10 a.m. March 27 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
HIEBERT — Marcia Elaine Hiebert, 69, of Sanger died March 19. She was an insurance clerk. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. March 25 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. March 25 at the funeral home.
ISEKI — Betty Michiko Iseki, 89, of Parlier died Jan. 20. She was a pharmacist. Service: 1 p.m. March 25 at Buddhist Church of Parlier. Arrangements: Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home.
LEAL — Alfonso C. Leal, 59, of Fresno died March 22. He was a retired auto mechanic. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. March 26 at Adventure Community Church. Service: 2 p.m. March 26 at the church. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
MILLER — Pearl Joscelyn Miller, 93, of Visalia died March 17. She was an electronic coil assembly worker. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 31 at New Life Harvest Church in Tulare. Remembrances: Optimal Hospice, 2439 W. Whitendale Ave., Visalia, CA 93277. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
MOORE — Sudie Moore, 79, of Las Vegas, formerly of Fresno, died March 16. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 28 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. March 29 at the funeral home.
MORENO — Susie V. Moreno, 85, of Fresno died March 20. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 31 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
MURRIETA — Justo Alberto Murrieta, 73, of Fresno died March 17. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 26 at Palm La Paz Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 27 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Graveside: Noon March 27 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
ORDAZ — Maria Valencia De Ordaz, 57, of Clovis died March 19. She was a homemaker. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 26 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
RAMIREZ — Morris Zapata Ramirez, 88, of Kerman died March 23. He was a ranch foreman. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. March 29 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Service: 10 a.m. March 29 at the funeral home.
SERRANO — Domingo Lopez Serrano, 69, of Fresno died March 21. He was a bellboy. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. March 27 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 27 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 28 at the church.
SMITH — Corey Edward Smith, 21 of Porterville died March 20. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 29 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 30 at Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery. Service: 11 a.m. March 30 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1164 N. Newcomb St.
TRAXSON — Jina Lim Traxson, 66, of Fresno died March 19. She was an accountant for the IRS. Visitation: 4 p.m. March 24 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 6 p.m. March 30 at the funeral home.
UNRUH — Victor Donald Unruh, 82, of Madera died March 20. He was an agricultural farmer. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
VAN TRYFLE — Matthew J. Van Tryfle, 42, of Dinuba died March 16. He was a strawberry farmer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 27 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. March 27 at the funeral home.
