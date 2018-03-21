Obituaries for Thursday, March 22

ALVAREZ — Ophelia Trinidad Alvarez, 91, of Fresno died March 19. She was a certified nursing assistant. Rosary: 5 p.m. March 25 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 26 at the funeral home.
BRADY — Rosemarie K. Brady, 77, of Fresno died March 19. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
KEOPHIMPHONE — Surikone Keophimphone, 37, of Fresno died March 17. He was a patient transporter. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. March 25 at the funeral home.
KHONG — Luyen Thi Khong, 92, of Fresno died March 12. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 23 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 24 at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church.
LOPEZ — Inez R. Lopez, 71, of Fresno died March 10. She was an engineering assistant. Memorial: 2 p.m. March 24 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 9 a.m. March 26 at Sanger Cemetery.
POLLACK — Sheila Marie Pollack, 74, of Fresno died March 20. She was a retired medical biller. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. March 22 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 23 at the funeral home. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
RATZLAFF — Edwin D. Ratzlaff, 94, of Reedley died March 15. He was a building contractor. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 24 at Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
ROBLES — Guillermina Robles, 71, of Fresno died March 18. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 24 at the chapel. Mass: 9:30 a.m. March 26 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
SHELDON — George Durward Sheldon, 90 of Lemoore died March 20. He was a retired dairy owner for 60 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 27 at People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 28 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton.
SOLANO — Arturo Solano, 65, of Fresno died March 18. He was a landscaper. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 25 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. March 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 26 at St. John’s Cathedral.
STARK — Joan Shadle Stark, 87, of Fresno died March 20. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SULLIVAN — Dolores Jean Sullivan, 76, of Lemoore died March 15. She was a clerk. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 23 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 23 at the chapel. Mass: Noon March 24 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Remembrances: Mary Immaculate Queen School, 884 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245; St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School, 1000 N. Harris St., Hanford, CA 93230; San Joaquin Memorial High School, 1406 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93703.
THOMAS — Alberta Pauline Thomas, 74, of Porterville died March 18. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. March 26 at Myers Chapel.
TRUEHART — Paul R. Truehart, 89, of Fresno died March 8. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 26 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
WITHERSPOON — Harold Ray Witherspoon, 88, of Sanger died March 14. He was a project superintendent. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 22 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Chapel Service: 2 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home.
