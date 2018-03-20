Obituaries for Wednesday, March 21

ARMIJO — Danny Allan Armijo, 71, of Kingsburg died March 11. He was a lab technician for Union Sugar. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 24 at Kingsburg Community Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
CAMPOS — Angelo Joe Campos, 96, of Fresno died March 19. He was a packing house supervisor. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 26 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 26 at the chapel. Mass: 9 a.m. March 27 at St. Johns Cathedral. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438 , Fresno, CA 93650.
COOLEY — Eric Wayne Cooley, 46, of Landstuhl, Germany, formerly of Fresno, died March 9. He was a computer technician for U.S. Armed Forces. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. March 24 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 24 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: Eric Cooley Campership Fund, www.kintera.org/AutoGen/Simple/Donor.asp?ievent=1179765&en=4dJxGFOfF1JxEKOwFeJBKOPwEjLMIRMvGnKXG.
ELIZONDO — Concepcion Elizondo, 90, of Orange Cove died March 17. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 21 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. March 22 at the church. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
Never miss a local story.
ESTRADA-GONZALES — Mary Jane Estrada-Gonzales, 66, of Fresno died March 17. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 1 p.m. March 23 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St. in Reedley. Mass: 1:30 p.m. March 23 at the church. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
GARCIA ORTIZ — Ma Dolores Garcia Ortiz, 68, of San Joaquin died March 12. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. March 22 at residence: 8318 Second St. Mass: 10 a.m. March 23 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
LEIVA — Helen C. Leiva, 91, of Riverdale died March 18. She was a business owner. Mass: 10 a.m. March 23 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Remembrances: Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, P.O. Box 26, Kingsburg, CA 93631 or St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 3047 W. Mt. Whitney Ave., Riverdale, CA 93656. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.
LLOYD — Linda Lloyd, 67, of Orosi died March 14. She was a manager in the food production industry. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
LOZANO — Annette Lynn Lozano, 58, of Fresno died March 12. She was a housekeeper . Memorial: Noon March 23 at Chapel of the Light.
MAGALLON — Javier Magallon, 79, of Fresno died March 20. He was a farmer for 40 years. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. March 22 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 22 at the funeral home. Mass: Noon March 23 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church.
MCGEE — Kimberly Ann McGee, 58, of Exeter died March 18. She was a banker. Mass: 10 a.m. March 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Visalia. Remembrance: Exeter Relay for Life, 251 E. Pine St., Exeter, CA 93221. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
MCGHEE — Veronica Nicole McGhee, 30, of Fresno died March 12. She was a care provider. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 22 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 26 at the funeral home.
MENDOZA MACIEL — Salvador “Chava” Mendoza Maciel, 54, of Madera died March 14. He was a general contractor for 30 years. Visitation: 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 22 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 22 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. March 23 at the church. Graveside: Noon March 23 at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements: Smith Manor Grace Chapel.
MURPHY — Carl Murphy, 89, of Madera died March 13. He was a maintenance man. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 24 at Good News Ministry of Madera. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
OMEGA — Virginia Suan Omega, 63, of Porterville died March 19. She was a machine operator. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 25 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 25 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 26 at St. Anne’s Church.
PEREZ — Rosa Maria Perez, 63, of Fresno died March 15. She was a homemaker for 42. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 22 at Mt. View Cemetery.
PORRAS — Petra de la Cruz Porras, 84, of Mendota died March 15. She was a homemaker for 68 years. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. March 23 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kerman. Rosary: 1 p.m. March 23 at the church. Mass: 1:15 p.m. March 23 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
PRIETO — Elaine Prieto, 56, of Fresno died March 1. She was an in-home health care provider. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. March 23 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Service: 2 p.m. March 23 at the chapel.
PRYOR — Rod Pryor, 65, of Clovis died Feb. 26. He was a vice president for a general contracting company. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
RAY — Robert Allen Ray Sr., 81, of Clovis died March 17. He was a service technician. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Service: 11 a.m. March 22 at the funeral home.
SPANGLER — James Everett Spangler, 74, of Fresno died March 15. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. March 22 at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 23 at Exeter District Cemetery.
SULLIVAN — Michael Joseph Sullivan, 77, of Lemoore died March 16. He was a retired tire salesman. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 23 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home. Mass: Noon March 24 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Remembrances: Mary Immaculate Queen School, 884 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245; St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School, 1000 N. Harris St., Hanford, CA 93230; San Joaquin Memorial High School, 1406 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93703.
WILSON — Elizzem Wilson, 79, of Fresno died March 7. She was a licensed vocational nurse. Visitation: 4 to 6:45 p.m. March 22 at Westside Church of God. Wake: 7 p.m. March 22 at the church. Service: 11 a.m. March 23 at the church. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
WOOD — Juanita Wood, 85, of Fresno died March 18. She was a homemaker for 71 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. March 24 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 2 p.m. March 25 at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. Committal Service: 10 a.m. March 26 at Clovis Cemetery.
Comments