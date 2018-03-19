Obituaries for Tuesday, March 20

BERNAL — Mary Agnes Bernal, 66, of Fresno died March 15. She was a nurses aide. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. March 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. March 23 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
BRITO — Ronald Louis Brito, 46, of Visalia died March 16. He was a counselor. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. March 25 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 25 at the chapel. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
DANIEL — Kerry E. Daniel, 61, of Selma died March 17. He was an owner of Monarch Glass. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 22 at Church of God. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
DELANGELDE ALVARADO — Lorena Delangelde Alvarado, 49, of Madera died March 14. She was a secretary. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. March 20 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 20 at the chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. March 21 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
DRUM — Philip G. Drum, 61, of Camp Nelson died March 15. He was a sales representative. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
GEORGE — Virginia Jane George, 96, of Reedley died March 11. She was a home economics teacher. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 22 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 23 at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
JORGENSEN — Iyone Y. Jorgensen, 88, of Three Rivers died March 16. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
LARA ORTIZ — Victor Alejandro Lara Ortiz, 45, of Fresno died March 14. He was a production worker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. March 21 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 21 at the funeral home.
LOPEZ — Gilbert M. Lopez, 69, of Parlier died March 15. He was a supervisor. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 22 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
LOUVIERE — Dorothy Darlene Louviere, 76, of Porterville died March 18. She was a certified nursing assistant. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 22 at Myers Chapel. No services will be held.
MANASSELIAN — Daniel Manasselian, 60, of Fresno died March 12. He was a collection representative for the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years. Service: 11 a.m. March 24 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721 or donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
MCCOY — Leota Mae McCoy, 79, of Tulare died March 13. She was a machine operator for seven years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 21 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 22 at the chapel.
MCPHERSON — June Irene McPherson, 95, of Sacramento, formerly of Fresno, died March 18. She was a teacher for Fresno Unified School District for 17 years. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. March 23 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
MEZA — Gloria Linda Meza, 72, of Selma died March 14. She was a secretary. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. March 24 at New Hope Church. Service: 11 a.m. March 24 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
MILLER — Betty Ann Davis Miller, 75, of Fresno died March 1. She was a nurse. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MUSA — Mari Nasri Musa, 92, of Fresno died March 16. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. March 21 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
SALDANA — Yolanda Saldana, 34, of Cutler died March 5. She was a teacher. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 22 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 22 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 23 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
SCLARE — Betty Sclare, 87, of Visalia died March 11. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
THOMPSON — Martha Fay Thompson, 88, of Tulare died March 19. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. March 22 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel.
