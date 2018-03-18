Obituaries for Monday, March 19

BIRCHER — Gerald Bircher, 76, of Selma died March 9. He was an administrator for the IRS. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 7 at Victory Baptist Church in Fresno. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
FOUSHEE — Shirley Jean Foushee, 89, of Fresno died March 5. She was an admissions secretary at Riverside City College. Memorial: 3 p.m. March 29 at Yost & Webb Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
GANN — Davis L. Gann, 82, of Fresno died March 15. He was a retired transportation inspector. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
HILLS — Jean Hills, 91, of Fresno died March 14. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
ISHEIM — Dennis Edward Isheim, 81, of Sanger died March 2. He was a manager. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
KAHRIMANIAN — Jack Kahrimanian, 87, of Clovis died March 14. He was a retired military man. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
KNISPEL — Martin Ray Knispel, 63, of Clovis died March 13. He was a fueler. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LAB — Bo Lab, 67, of Fresno died March 15. He was a farmer for 40 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 21 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Christian Cambodian Services: 10 a.m. March 22 at the funeral home.
LUNSFORD — Joshua Scott Lunsford, 32, of Clovis died March 14. He was a construction worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MCCLINTIC — Joseph Robert McClintic, 89, of Fresno died March 9. He was a professor at Fresno State for 30 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
PEREZ — Maria Elena Perez, 79, of Fresno died March 4. She was a retired farm laborer. Mass: 10 a.m. March 27 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
PHOUANGKEO — Kristy Pheng Phouangkeo, 49, of Fresno died March 15. She was a homemaker for 29 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 22 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 2 p.m. March 22 at the funeral home.
PLATTEN — Richard Steven Platten, 70, of Clovis died March 13. He was a plant engineer. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SALAZAR — Olga Salazar, 70, of Fresno died March 10. She was a manager of community sanitation for the city of Fresno. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 21 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 22 at the church. Remembrance: Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
SEHON — Danny Sehon, 59, of Fresno died March 13. He was a sign maker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
STEWART — Barbara Stewart, 88, of Selma died March 7. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
