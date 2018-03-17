Obituaries for Sunday, March 18

ANDERSON — Gertrude Marie Anderson, 89, of Fresno died March 7. She was retired from Fresno Unified School District. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. March 24 at Campus Bible Church, 222 E. Fountain Way. Remembrance: Palm Village Retirement Community, Living Legacy, 703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley, CA 93654. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
BERNAL — Jerry I. Bernal, 58, of Clovis died March 6. He was a corrections officer for the California Department of Corrections. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 23 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Memorial: 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home.
BINGHAM — Ladeen Larson Bingham, 90, of Clovis died March 16. She was a registered nurse. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 N. Peach Ave. Service: 10:30 a.m. March 23 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service – Palm Bluffs.
CANIZALES — Jose Del Carmen Canizales Sr., 84, of Parlier died March 12. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 20 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 21 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
CARDELLA — Pete L. Cardella Jr., 85, of Firebaugh died March 11. He was a retired farmer. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 18 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 10 a.m. March 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 19 at the church. Commital: 12:15 p.m. March 19 at St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum. Remembrances: Terry’s House at Community Regional Medical Center Fresno c/o Community Regional Medical Foundation, 1530 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 106, Fresno, CA 93710 or Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636.
CASH — Ernest Brian Cash, 70, of Fresno died Feb. 27. He was an auto mechanic. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 24 at the Cash residence. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
CHORT — Proeun Chort, 80, of Fresno died March 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 23 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. March 24 at the funeral home.
ESQUEDA — Tony G. Esqueda, 59, of Sanger died March 5. He was an UPS driver. Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. March 21 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Rosary: 10 a.m. March 21 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 21 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
FRIES — Donald Edmond Fries, 93, of Fresno died March 14. He was a retired Army veteran. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. March 25 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 26 at Belmont Memorial Park Cemetery. Remembrance: Riverpark Bible Church, 7500 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, CA 93720.
GALLARDO — Tillie Rose Gallardo, 83, of Fresno died March 11. She was a teacher’s assistant for Fresno Unified School District for 30 years. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 21 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
GARRATT — Graciela Victoria Garratt, 86, of Clovis died Feb. 14. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 26 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
GARRETT — Barbara Ann Garrett, 92, of Fresno died March 14. She was a waitress for 35 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. March 23 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 24 at Clovis Cemetery.
HAMILTON — Evonne Antoinette Hamilton, 67, of Fresno died March 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. March 23 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 24 at the funeral home.
HERRERA — Leo M. Herrera, 83, of Fresno died March 14. He was a tire assembler for 35 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 21 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 22 at the chapel.
HURTADO — Arminda Guadalupe Hurtado, 68, of Fresno died March 13. She was an administrative assistant for Fresno Unified School District for 30 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Farewell Funeral Service, 660 W. Locust Ave. Graveside: 9 a.m. March 22 at Sanger Cemetery. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 22 at NorthPointe Community Church.
HUTSELL — Aaron Cattlett Hutsell, 35, of Fresno died March 4. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 24 at Life Cathedral. Remembrance: Life Cathedral, 6901 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
JENKINS — Roosevelt “Sonny” Jenkins, 84, of Fresno died March 4. He was a retired foreman for a glass plant at PPG Industries. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. March 20 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 21 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
JOHNSON — Lois Jean Johnson, 87, of Clovis died March 3. She was a bookkeeper for 20 years. Mass: 10 a.m. March 19 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Guadalupe Chapel. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
JOHNSON — Arthur Andrew Johnson Sr., 96, of Fresno died March 13. He was a retired employee for Peoples Church. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 25 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel, 660 W. Locust Ave. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 26 at Clovis Cemetery.
JONES — Canzella Jones, 71, of Fresno died March 1. She was a registered nurse. Service: 10 a.m. March 23 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.
JOSEPH — Reola Joseph, 93, of Fresno died March 12. She was a medical nutritionist. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 22 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home.
KAWANO — Tommy Tamotsu Kawano, 82, of Dinuba died March 13. He was an engineer for Caltrans. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. March 23 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. March 24 at Dinuba Buddhist Church.
LAPIEN — Nikalay Lapien, 57, of Fresno died March 9. He was a handyman. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 21 at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
LEE — Merle Virginia Lee, 96, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Madera, died March 5. She was a retired IRS worker. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 19 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
LEE — Carol Joyce Lee, 92, of Madera died March 10. She was a retired registered nurse. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. March 24 at residence: 3477 State St. in Madera. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service – Palm Bluffs.
LYLES — John M. Lyles, 101, of Fresno died March 9. He was a commercial construction pipeline contractor for 40 years. Memorial: 4 p.m. March 26 at San Joaquin Gardens. Remembrances: Mount Hermon Association, 37 Conference Drive, Mount Hermon, CA 95041 or Pacific Legal Foundation, 930 G St., Sacramento, CA 95814. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
MAGNUSON — Darryl Phillip Magnuson, 80, of Kingsburg died March 8. He was a house painter. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 19 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
MARTIN — Laura Martin, 65, of Fresno died March 15. She was a social worker for Fresno County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 20 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 21 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
MEDINA — Leo Borunda Medina, 67, of San Jose, formerly of Selma, died March 10. He was a retired warehouse manager for United Data Technologies for 15 years. Rosary: 9 a.m. March 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Selma. Mass: 9:30 a.m. March 23 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
PANAS — Thalia E. Panas, 90, of Fresno died March 15. She was a teacher for 30 years. Trisagion and Funeral Service: 11 a.m. March 22 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
PEREZ — Guadalupe Hernandez Perez, 77, of Fresno died March 10. She was a fruit packing floor supervisor for 30 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 20 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary and Mass: 11:30 a.m. March 21 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
ROBINSON — Johnnie Mae Robinson, 86, of Fresno died March 10. She was a telecommunications supervisor. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. March 23 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 24 at the funeral home.
RUSSELL — Josephine Ronzano Russell, 86, of Fresno died March 11. She was a waitress for DiCicco’s Restaurant for 25 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. March 21 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 21 at the church. Remembrance: Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
TREES — Thomas Stanley Trees Jr., 70, of Lemoore died March 10. He was a retired correctional sergeant. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 21 at Hanford Calvary Chapel. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
YEPEZ — Ernest M. Yepez, 71, of Kerman died March 14. He was a retired medical equipment operator at Stanford. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 22 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 23 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church.
YOAKUM — Cecil J. Yoakum, 87, of Fresno died March 13. He was an owner of several electronic sales and repair companies. Mass: 11 a.m. March 23 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Remembrance: Bright Horizons Hospice, 3649 W. Beechwood Ave., Suite 106, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
