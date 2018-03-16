Obituaries for Saturday, March 17

CHEUM — Sok Cheum, 95, of Fresno died March 16. She was a farmer for 40 years. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 2 p.m. March 17 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GONZALES — Manuel Steven Gonzales, 62, of Fresno died March 13. He was a forklift mechanic. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. March 19 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 20 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church.
JOHNSON — Alice Claire Johnson, 98, of Fresno died March 13. She was a teacher and dean of education at Kerman High School. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 17 at the funeral home.
METTLER — Margery Helen Mettler, 90, of Porterville died March 15. She was a teacher. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 23 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
OMATA — Leland James Omata, 63, of Clovis died March 12. He was a retired salesman. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PETERSON — Scott Derek Peterson, 57, of Sanger died March 9. He was a pyrotechnician. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 31 at New Thought Community in Fresno. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SAMOULIAN — Rose Samoulian, 89, of Sanger died March 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. March 22 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home. Home Service: 6 p.m. March 22 at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. March 23 at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler.
VARGAS — Francisco Vargas Jr., 21, of Fresno died Feb. 25. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 19 at Reade & Sons Funeral Home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 20 at St. John’s Church.
