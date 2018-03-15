Obituaries for Friday, March 16

ANDERSON — Ruth Elaine Anderson, 89, of Clovis died March 13. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. March 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
BRENGMAN — Margaret Brengman, 91, of Clovis died March 10. She was a fourth grade teacher for Fresno Unified School District. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
CORONADO — Luis “Spanky” Coronado, 50, of Fresno died March 4. He was a patient care provider. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 17 at Reade & Sons Funeral Home. Memorial: 3 p.m. March 17 at the funeral home.
DENNEY — Earl Wesley Denney, 86, of Tulare died March 10. He was a truck driver. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 26 at Royal Palms Mobile Estates. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
GARCIA — Roberto E. Garcia, 84, of Fresno died March 10. He was an agricultural foreman. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon March 19 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Service: Noon March 19 at the funeral home.
HARPER — Lily Lee Harper, infant, of Fresno died March 8. She was the daughter of Jessica and Michael Harper. Service: 10 a.m. March 17 at Farewell Funeral Service, 660 W. Locust Ave.
KORNOFF — Helen Lahoma Kornoff, 92, of Fresno died March 12. She was a California State University, Fresno secretary for 26 years. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. March 23 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrances: Animal Rescue of Fresno, 4545 E. Dakota Ave., Fresno, CA 93726 or donor’s favorite animal charity. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
LOPEZ — Guadalupe Lopez, 86, of Parlier died March 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 18 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 19 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
LOZANO — Rogelio Lozano, 51, of Selma died March 7. He was a cook’s assistant. Rosary: 2 p.m. March 16 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
MILLER — Thomas James Miller, 83, of Fresno died March 11. He was a retired baggage clerk. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PREALL — Ralph W. Preall Jr., 73, of Springville died March 14. He was a teacher. Service: 11 a.m. April 3 at Myers Chapel in Porterville.
PRICE — Jessica Lynn Price, 58, of Fresno died March 1. She was a Bank of America employee for 32 years. Memorial: 2 p.m. March 17 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
ROOTERS — Ronald Anthony Rooters, 54, of Fresno died March 12. He was a computer technician for the U.S. Navy. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 18 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 19 at the funeral home.
TURNER — Harley L. Turner, 86, of Fresno died March 11. He was a teacher. Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. March 16 at the Turner residence. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
