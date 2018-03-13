Obituaries for Wednesday, March 14

ARELLANO — Juan Arellano, 69, of Reedley died Feb. 14. He was a supervisor. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. March 14 at St Anthony of Padua. Rosary: 10 a.m. March 14 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 14 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
BLACK — Ruby L. Black, 87, of Fresno died March 2. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. March 15 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 16 at Evangelist Temple.
CAMPBELL — James W. Campbell, 89, of Tulare died March 2. He was a jet fuel operator. Service: 11 a.m. March 17 at Myers Chapel in Porterville.
CERVANTES CAMPOS — Esperanza Cervantes Campos, 68, of Selma died March 8. She was an interpreter. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 15 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 16 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
Never miss a local story.
FELIX — Richard H. Felix, 80, of Sanger died Feb. 24. He was an electronics technician. Rosary and Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 16 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
FIGUEROA — Claudia Figueroa, 80, of Fresno died March 9. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 18 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 19 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church.
FRAZIER — Bert Forrest Frazier III, 53, of San Jose, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 27. He was a director of train operations for Transit America Services. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 15 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GALINDO — Israel P. Galindo, 83, of Visalia died March 7. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 14 at Visalia District Cemetery.
GERARD — Sylvia B. Gerard, 83, of Clovis died March 11. She was a tax accountant. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GERTH — Gwen Gerth, 47, of North Fork died March 10. She was an advertising and marketing representative for a casino. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. March 15 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 16 at the funeral home.
HOPKINS — Helen Margie Hopkins, 91, of Fresno died March 11. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 16 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service – Palm Bluffs.
HOWLIN — James Arthur Howlin, 73, of Fresno died March 6. He was a laborer for Producers for 25 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
KRUTA — Christine Ann Kruta, 75, of Fresno died March 7. She was a teacher for public schools. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 17 at College Church of Christ. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
LAMOREAUX — Esther Castro Lamoreaux, 84, of Fresno died March 8. She was a retired medical office manager. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. March 15 at Jay Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. March 16 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711.
MONTES FLORES — Delia Montes Flores, 52, of Sanger died Feb. 24. She was a farmworker. Mass: 10 a.m. March 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
MORENO — Edward G. Moreno, 80, of Fresno died March 7. He was a Zacky Farms supervisor for 42 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. March 16 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. March 16 at the funeral home.
MURPHY — Samuel Jay Murphy, infant, of Madera died March 9. He was the son of Sami and Jordan Murphy. Service: Noon March 16 at Valley West Christian Center. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
NERI — Maria Guadalupe Neri, 66, of Visalia died March 12. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. March 15 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 11:30 a.m. March 15 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass: Noon March 15 at the church.
NUNEZ HERNANDEZ — Florentino Nunez Hernandez, 48, of Fresno died March 5. He was a manager at a cleaners. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 2 p.m. March 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 16 at St. John’s Cathedral.
PECKHAM — Linda Ellen Peckham, 67, of Clovis died March 1. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1:30 p.m. March 16 at Clovis District Cemetery. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
RIGGS — Tony Ray Riggs, 66, of Caruthers died March 9. He was a truck driver for 40 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 17 at Free Holiness Church in Raisin City. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
RODARTE — Raymundo Esquivel Rodarte, 80, of Fresno died March 10. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 14 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 15 at Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church.
SAVALZA — Cecilia Sandra Savalza, 60, of Fresno died March 5. She was a janitor for Fresno Unified School District. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Service: 7 p.m. March 15 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 16 at Belmont Memorial Park.
SERNA CORTEZ — Jose Luis Serna Cortez, 63, of Fresno died March 3. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Reade & Sons Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 16 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
SHANNON — Jeanne Kathryn Shannon, 94, of Fresno died March 3. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 17 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Remembrances: La Tienda Guild, 9300 Valley Children’s Place PC17, Madera, CA 93636 or Optimal Hospice, 6780 N. West Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
STONE — Bradley James Stone, 57, of Fresno died Feb. 21. He was a lineman. Private service. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
TARAZON — Richard Amavisca Tarazon, 70, of Fresno died March 7. He was a retired retail supervisor of Duncan Ceramics. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 20 at Lisle Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 9 a.m. March 21 at the funeral home.
TORRES — Raymond Paul Torres, 57, of Fresno died March 2. He was a landscaper. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. March 16 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 16 at the funeral home.
TURNER — Keith Raymond Turner, 70, of Hayward, formerly of Clovis, died March 5. He was a middle school janitor. Service: 11 a.m. March 16 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
VAN VLEAR-METTEE — Julie Cursi Van Vlear-Mettee, 65, of Friant died March 10. She was a retired teacher. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
VASQUEZ — Patsy L. Vasquez, 76, of Porterville died March 6. She was a certified nurse’s assistant. Visitation: 8 to 9 a.m. March 15 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 15 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
VAUGHAN — James A. Vaughan, 86, of Fresno died March 10. He was a professional entertainer. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
Comments