Obituaries for Tuesday, March 13

ADAIR — Arlene Lavonn Adair, 81, of Fresno died March 10. She was a retired cook for Fresno Unified School District. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. March 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2370 Burnham St. in Selma. Service: 10 a.m. March 13 at the church. Remembrances: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
BOJORQUEZ CAMARGO — Maria Encarnacion Bojorquez Camargo, 88, of Fresno died March 9. She was a homemaker for 63 years. Mass: 10 a.m. March 15 at St. Mary Queen of the Angels Catholic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
CANALES — John C. Canales, 84, of Tulare died March 3. He was a factory worker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 14 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 15 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.
CARTER — Douglas Ray Carter, 62, of Tulare died Feb. 24. He was a truck driver. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 16 at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home.
CHABIEL — David Albert Chabiel, 52, of Tulare died March 3. He was a correctional officer. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. March 15 at Tulare Apostolic Assembly Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 16 at Living Christ Church. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home.
DEBUSKEY — Jean S. Debuskey, 98, of Dinuba died March 9. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
DENHAM — Geneva Jo Denham, 92, of Selma died March 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home.
DUNN — Joyce C. Dunn, 80, of Madera died March 12. She was a retired waitress. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. March 14 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 15 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Remembrance: Madera United Methodist Church, 500 Sunset Ave., Madera, CA 93637.
FLANAGAN — Imogene Flanagan, 83, of Fresno died March 3. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
FLEEK — Dan Michael Fleek, 80, of Fresno died March 5. He was a retired social worker analyst for the state of California for 25 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
GLADDEN — Cerdenia N. Gladden, 70, of Lemoore died March 8. She was a retired winder at Candlewick Yarns. Memorial: 4 p.m. March 16 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
GONZALEZ DE RAYA — Margarita Gonzalez de Raya, 52, of Fresno died Feb. 20. She was a warehouse packer. Mass: 10 a.m. March 16 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
HOPKINS — Glen E. Hopkins, 90, of Fresno died March 2. He was a carpenter. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 13 at Raisin City Church. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
JIMENEZ — Kourtney Marie Jimenez, infant, of Fresno died March 4. She was the daughter of Jasmine Morales and Carlos Jimenez. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 14 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
MENDOZA MARTINEZ — Felix Mendoza Martinez, 61, of Fresno died March 5. He was a maintenance worker for FHA. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
QUA — Wallace Charlton Qua, 89, of Fresno died Feb. 23. He was an aerospace engineer. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. March 16 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service-Palm Bluffs.
RITCHIE — Margaret Ritchie, 92, of Fresno died March 9. She was a homemaker for 76 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 16 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. March 17 at the funeral home.
RUIZ — Amelia Perez Ruiz, 81, of Fresno died March 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 14 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
SANDOVAL — Jose Benino Sandoval, 89, of Sanger died March 8. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 14 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 15 at the church. Remembrance: Saint Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710.
SEARCY — Betty Lou Searcy, 75, of Visalia died March 9. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 16 at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home.
URRUTIA — Armanda M. Urrutia, 97, of Fresno died March 1. She was a doctor’s assistant. Mass: 10 a.m. March 13 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
