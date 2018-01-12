Obituaries for Saturday, Jan. 13

BARRENA — Charles Alan Barrena, 62, of North Fork died Jan. 10. He was a carpenter. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at North Fork Seventh-day Adventist Church, 56160 Road 200. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
CHRISTENSEN — John Keith Christensen, 75, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was a Realtor for 41 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at New Hope Community Church in Clovis. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Association, Brain Support Network, www.alz.org/research, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CUEVAS RAZO — Maria Cuevas Razo, 59, of Dos Palos died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Sacred Heart Church. Mass: noon Jan. 16 at the church.
MATHEWS — Loretta Gay Mathews, 76, of Hanford died Jan. 8. She was a registered nurse for 38 years. Visitation: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at People’s Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at First Christian Reformed Church. Remembrance: St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
RAY — Danny Lee Ray, 65, of Fresno died Jan. 8. He was a truck driver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
RODGERS — Patricia Lela Rodgers, 73, of Fowler died Dec. 18. She was a data conversion operator. Memorial: 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at Valley Life Community Church. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home in Selma.
ROUCH — Leona Helen Rouch, 92, of Porterville died Jan. 10. She was a homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Myers Chapel.
RUTHERFORD — Brenda M. Rutherford, 67, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
VILLANUEVA — Felipa E. Villanueva, 65, of Dinuba died Jan. 9. She was a health care employee. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
WILLIAMS-ROBERTSON — Katherine Williams-Robertson, 68, of Visalia died Jan. 10. She was an administrative assistant. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
