Obituaries for Friday, Jan. 12

ALVARADO — David Alvarado, 77, of Fresno died Jan. 3. He was a chemical mixer. No services will be held. Arrangements: All Faiths Funeral Home in Fowler.
AVILA — Marian B. Avila, 81, of Visalia died Jan. 10. She was a retired retail clerk. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BROWNING — Gwendolyn O. Browning, 82, of Visalia died Jan. 3. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Visalia Community Church of Christ. Arrangements: Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel.
DUARTE — Steven Duarte, 56, of Fresno died Jan. 11. He was a foreman for Fresno Roofing Company. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church.
GARCIA — Ignacio Lua Garcia, 102, of Strathmore died Jan. 5. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at St. James Catholic Church. Mass: 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
HERNANDEZ — Tirso Hernandez, 55, of Tulare died Jan. 4. He was an U.S. Forest Service employee. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
HUMPHREY — Donald E. Humphrey, 80, of Clovis died Jan. 9. He was a press operator for various printing companies. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
KATIGBAK — Leonardo Atienza Katigbak, 76, of Fresno died Jan. 8. He was a retired manager of Meralco Electric Co. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at St. John’s Cathedral.
KENNEDY — Betty Kennedy, 93, of Selma died Dec. 29. She was a secretary. No services will be held. Arrangements: All Faiths Funeral Home in Fowler.
KWOCK — Sam Kwock, 91, of Pleasanton, formerly of Madera, died Jan. 5. He was a retired grocery store owner. Service: Noon Jan. 15 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
MAGGARD — Hayden E. Maggard, 71, of Reedley died Jan. 8. He was a truck driver for 40 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Reedley Cemetery. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
MELTON — Susan Lynn Melton, 58, of Tulare died Dec. 24. She was a tutor. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at The Grange Hall in Visalia. Arrangements: Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia.
MENDEZ — Daniel A. Mendez, 53, and Ramona L. Mendez, 43, of Fresno died Dec. 9. He was a newspaper carrier and she was a custodian. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 at Reade & Sons Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
MOSS — Lynda Moss, 68, of Clovis died Jan. 9. She was a school teacher for 25 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Cross City Church. Remembrance: Salvation Army, 804 S. Parallel Ave., Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
MOUA — Neng Moua, 64, of Fresno died Dec. 29. He was a musician. Visitation: 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Jan. 13 at Sunnyside Health and Tennis Club. Service: 8 a.m. Jan. 14 at the club. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
NAJARIAN — Louise Najarian, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 8. She was an administrative assistant at Fresno City College. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
POPLIN — George W. Poplin, 93, of Clovis died Jan. 8. He was a retired teacher. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Farewell Funeral Service. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Lifeway Baptist Church. Remembrances: Lifeway Baptist Church – Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 4250 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, CA 93722 or The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.
QUISENBERRY — Betty Jane Quisenberry, 88, of Fresno died Dec. 18. She was a homemaker for 68 years. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Marjaree Mason Center, 1600 M St., Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
RUIZ — Roberto Ruiz, 84, of Porterville died Jan. 5. He was a farm laborer. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at the funeral home.
SANCHEZ — Jose Jesus Sanchez, 83, of Cutler died Jan. 8. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at St Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba.
SMITH — J. Isabel Smith, 99, of Clovis died Jan. 6. She was a medical records director. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SMITH — Marie Berna Smith, 87, of Porterville died Jan. 9. She was a bookkeeper. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Vandalia Cemetery.
URIAS — Henry Rivera Urias, 72, of Madera died Jan. 6. He worked in an olive plant. Visitation: 4 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel. Vigil: 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at the funeral home. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Calvary Cemetery.
WESTERVELT — Sharon Kay Westervelt, 79, of Porterville died Jan. 3. She was a bill collector. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
