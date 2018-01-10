Obituaries for Thursday, Jan. 11

EVANS — Mary Jane Evans, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 4. She was a real estate agent. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Lisle Funeral Home.
HER — Collin Ntxawgmua Her, 13, of Fresno died Dec. 28. He was a student and the son of Nina Her and Teng Thao. Traditional Hmong Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler. Graveside: Noon Jan. 13 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements: All Faiths Funeral Home in Fowler.
HURST — Michael Glenn Hurst Sr., 74, of Porterville died Jan. 9. He was a warehouse manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
KEITHLEY — Hazel Keithley, 94, of Fresno died Jan. 5. She was a homemaker for 76 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St., Miami, FL 33131.
KHATTAVONG — Manichanh Khattavong, 59, of Fresno died Jan. 9. She was a homemaker for 40 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the funeral home.
KOVALINSKIY — Roman Kovalinskiy, 29, of Fresno died Jan. 8. He was a handyman. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at Church of Living Water. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
KUTZ — Ted Kutz Jr., 91, of Madera died Jan. 8. He was a retired sales manager for Midland Tractor. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
MANOOGIAN — John Manoogian, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 7. He was an investment broker for 35 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721; Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic, 1455 L St., Fresno, CA 93721; Shriners Hospital for Children, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.
MAY — Lorreta Mary May, 83, of Porterville died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
MENDOZA — Serapio Mendoza, 71, of Lemoore died Jan. 7. He worked in food service at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
NICHOLLS — Margaret Irene Nicholls, 92, of Clovis died Dec. 27. She was a bookkeeper. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Memorial United Methodist Church of Clovis. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
PLAUGHER — Wilbur Preston Plaugher, 95, of Sanger died Jan. 2. He was a cattle rancher. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Peoples Church in Fresno. Remembrance: The Heart of the Horse, 14335 Academy Oaks Lane, Clovis, CA 93619. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
RODRIGUEZ — Esperanza Rodriguez, 76, of Fresno died Dec. 31. She was a cook for 15 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at the funeral home.
RODRIGUEZ — Manuel Flores Rodriguez, 54, of Fresno died Dec. 31. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
SONS — Harvey Hollis Sons, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 28. He was a general contractor. Graveside: 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at Selma Cemetery District. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
STITES — Mark Eric Stites, 56, of Clovis died Jan. 2. He was a Fresno County juvenile probation officer for 20 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Foothill Presbyterian Church in San Jose.
TUGGLE — Marie Clark Tuggle, 88, of Fresno died Dec. 24. She was a restaurant owner for 15 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Belmont Memorial Park. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Fresno First Baptist Church.
VARGAS — Vidal Marcos Vargas, infant, of Porterville died Jan. 2. He was the son of Alma Rico and Vidal Vargas. Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
ZAMORA — Manuel Zamora, 80, of San Joaquin died Jan. 5. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 11 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Zamora residence. Service: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Committal Service: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
ZAVESKY — Thomas Charles Zavesky, 71, of Fresno died Jan. 7. He was an agronomist specializing in agricultural research and pest control regulations. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Yost & Webb Chapel.
