Obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 10

ARAGON — Robert James Aragon Sr., 72, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was a bus driver. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
BURTON — Doris June Burton, 73, of Tulare died Jan. 7. She was a cafeteria manager. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
CANTRELL — Elza Larue Cantrell, 99, of Delano died Jan. 1. She was a retired housekeeper. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
CHANEY — Jack Harold Chaney, 73, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He owned Chaney Cabinet and Furniture Company for 34 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Remembrances: St. Helen’s Catholic Church, 4870 E. Belmont Ave., Fresno, CA 93727 or donor’s favorite charity.
COOK — Ann Campoy Cook, 80, of Exeter died Dec. 28. She was an office clerk. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Whitney’s Wild Oak Ranch. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
DE BOER — Marveda “BeBe” De Boer, 96, of Clovis died Jan. 2. She was a business owner for 30 years. Memorial: Noon Jan. 15 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
EA — Johnny Ea, 33, of Fresno died Dec. 31. He was an assembler at Schneider Electric. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
ESPERANZA — Roberta Esperanza, 94, of Porterville died Jan. 5. She was an orange packer. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Anne’s Church.
GAGNON — Ruth Gagnon, 96, of Madera died Jan. 6. She was a retired alterations tailor for Duncan & Scheidt. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Jay Chapel. Service: 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
HAMLIN — Terrell Don Hamlin, 66, of Madera died Dec. 30. He worked in finish cabinet remodeling for 40 years. Celebration of Life: Noon Jan. 13 at Full Gospel Assembly of God in Caruthers. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HAMM — Herman Lee Hamm, 88, of Fresno died Dec. 15. He was a real estate appraiser. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at New Harvest Church in Clovis. Remembrances: Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202 or Faith Baptist Church, 106 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, CA 93704.
HATTER — Joan Katherine Hatter, 66, of Madera died Dec. 27. She was a bookkeeper. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Farewell Funeral Service. Graveside: Noon Jan. 12 at Sanger Cemetery.
HERRERA — Robert John Herrera Sr., 71, of Porterville died Jan. 5. He was a trucking contractor. Visitation: 3 p.m. Jan. 25 to 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Church of the Covenant. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at the church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
HOLLAND — Carl Holland Jr., 82, of Clovis died Jan. 1. He was an owner of Tarpey Tavern. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
HOOD — Betty Ray Hood, 70, of Porterville died Jan. 5. She was a daycare business owner. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Jan. 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1164 N. Newcomb St. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at the church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
HOPE — Robert Dale Hope, 75, of Dinuba died Jan. 3. He was a sales manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
JACKSON — Mabelene Jackson, 78, of Delano died Jan. 8. She was a housekeeper. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Brooks Chapel A.M.E. Church in Tulare. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare.
JOHNSON — Robert Johnson, 64, of Oakhurst died Nov. 20. He was an owner of a trucking company. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at San Joaquin Winery in Madera. Remembrance: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
JONES — Charles H. Jones, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 8. He was a conductor for Santa Fe Railway. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
LANGE — Marian Capriola Lange, 92, of Sunnyvale, formerly of Fresno, died Dec. 23. She was a retired sales associate for Breuner’s Home Furnishings. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Remembrances: The Nazareth House, 2121 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93703 or Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
LEFFALL — Lasalle Leffall, 68, of Fresno died Dec. 25. Memorial: 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
LONG — Andrea Nicole Long, 35, of Clovis died Jan. 8. She was an escrow manager for Wathen Castanos Inc. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MEGRDICHIAN — Mariam Mary Megrdichian, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 7. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721; Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, 108 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, CA 93612; Armenian Relief Society Sophia Chapter, P.O. Box 327, Fresno, CA 93708.
MENDEZ — Daniel A. Mendez, 53, of Fresno died Dec. 9. He was a newspaper carrier. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 at Reade & Sons Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
MENDOZA — Vicente Ibarra Mendoza, 92, of Sanger died Jan. 7. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. Mass: 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Remembrances: St. Mary’s Altar Society, 828 O St., Sanger, CA 93657 or Hope Sanger, P.O. Box 1311, Sanger, CA 93657. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
MILLS — Kathleen Rose Mills, 65, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was an administrator for Fresno County EOC for 25 years. Memorial: 4 p.m. Jan. 13 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MINNIELLO — Elaine Minniello, 85, of Clovis died Dec. 21. She was a data entry clerk at the IRS. Private service. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
MORENO HERNANDEZ — Leopoldo Moreno Hernandez, 89, of Orange Cove died Jan. 5. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Mass: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
MORENO — Kenneth Moreno Jr., 39, of Sanger died Dec. 30. He was a machine operator. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Selma Cemetery District. Service: Noon Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
MURILLO — Alice V. Murillo, 82, of Fresno died Dec. 31. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Cross City Christian Church. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at the church. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Clovis Cemetery District. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
OIAN — Irene Lydia Oian, 98, of Selma died Jan. 9. She was a retired sales representative. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PLATA — Dora Plata, 73, of Selma died Jan. 1. She was a medical receptionist. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at New Hope Family Church. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
RITCHEY — Kenneth Joe Ritchey, 81, of Reedley died Jan. 7. He was a foreman’s clerk. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Sanger Cemetery.
ROBLES — Pedro C. Robles, 75, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was a lumber laborer. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
SAWYER — Norma Sawyer, 74, of Exeter died Jan. 7. She was a lab technician. Memorial: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
SURABIAN — Alicia Helen Surabian, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was a waitress. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
TUCKER — William Tucker, 71, of Kingsburg died Dec. 31. He was an owner of Tucker Insurance. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Wood’s Family Barn in Fresno. Remembrance: The Well – Kingsburg Mission, 1424 Draper St., Kingsburg, CA 93631. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
TUCKER — Mary Jane Tucker, 83, of Clovis died Dec. 23. She was a registered nurse. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
VAUGHN — Lonnie David Vaughn, 57, of Terra Bella died Jan. 8. He was an auto mechanic. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at Myers Chapel in Porterville.
WALLS-SIMS — Adrian Denise Walls-Sims, 59, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
WHITAKER — Manuel Whitaker, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 5. He was an Air Force senior master sergeant. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
WORKMON — Walter F. Workmon, 74, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was a carpenter. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
