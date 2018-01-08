Obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 9

ARIAS — Anahi Arias, 27, of Fresno died Dec. 13. She was a waitress. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
BERNAL — Dolores Bernal, 83, of Sanger died Jan. 5. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at Sanger Cemetery.
CENTENO — Isaac G. Centeno, 56, of Fresno died Jan. 3. He was a cement layer and general construction worker. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home.
CRUZ — Frank Cruz III, 51, of Fresno died Dec. 24. He was a sales clerk. Memorial: 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Koinonia Worship Center. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
Never miss a local story.
FRITZLER — Marie Baptista Fritzler, 77, of Kerman died Jan. 4. She was a retired customer service representative for Bank of America. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Jay Chapel in Madera. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Graveside: Noon Jan. 12 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital Central California, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636.
GARDNER — Howard Gardner, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 7. He was an owner of Hi-Gard Packing. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell – Clovis Arrangement Center & Crematory.
GLEATON — Elizabeth Marion Gleaton, 105, of Porterville died Jan. 5. She was a receptionist. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
LUNDQUIST — Darin C. Lundquist, 58, of Clovis died Jan. 6. Memorial: Noon Jan. 12 at Southpoint Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
MARSHALL — James Richard Marshall , 68, of Sanger died Jan. 2. He was a farmer. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Domoto Ranch 530 N. Rio Vista Ave. Remembrance: UCSF Medical Center, 500 Parnassus Ave., San Francisco, CA 94143. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
MIHRANIAN — Vahe Roger Mihranian, 54, of Clovis died Jan. 6. He was a line mechanic technician for Producer’s Dairy. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
PEDREIRA — LaVerne Elizabeth Pedreira, 104, of Fresno died Jan. 4. She was a farmer. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Washington Colony Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
RODRIGUEZ — Catalina Rodriguez, 100, of Madera died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
RUGGERI — Helen Ann Ruggeri, 82, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was a veterinarian assistant. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
SHOWALTER — Dennis Showalter, 48, of Fresno died Jan. 1. He was an electrician for Local 100. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
Comments