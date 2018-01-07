Obituaries for Monday, Jan. 8

ALLEN — Carolyn Reagan Allen, 80, of Oakhurst died Dec. 26. She was a homemaker for 63 years. Private service. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
BRECHMANN — Alice Brechmann, 94, of Fresno died Jan. 3. She was a secretary for 15 years. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Anthony of Padua School Scholarship Fund, 5770 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, CA 93704. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
DURAN — Eliza Garcia Duran, 59, of Fresno died Dec. 27. She was a wheelchair assembler for Sunrise Medical. Services were held. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
ELLIS — Maxine Julius Ellis, 96, of Kingsburg died Dec. 31. She was a restaurant owner and operator. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
FOULGER — Donald Marion Foulger, 91, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was a retired pharmaceutical representative. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
GANNAWAY — Bertha N. Gannaway, 96, of Fresno died Jan. 1. She was an apartment manager. Private service. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
GRAY — Cheryle Doreen Gray, 73, of Clovis died Dec. 21. She was an IRS clerk for eight years. Private service. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
HODGKINS — Dorothy Elizabeth Hodgkins, 90, of Selma died Jan. 4. She was a museum curator in the education department for the Denver Museum of Natural History. No services will be held. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
MACIAS — Mary Denise Macias, 56, of Clovis died Dec. 28. She was a secretary. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
MCKEE — John McKee, 68, of Madera died Jan. 1. He was a retired glass plant bottle maker. Private service. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Healthcare, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
PRIETO — Betty Lou Prieto, 87, of Clovis died Dec. 28. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Clovis Cemetery.
SAINSBURY — Ferris Elmer Sainsbury, 98, of Madera died Dec. 29. He was a drilling contractor. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SURCEY — Sandra Lee Surcey, 81, of Fresno died Jan. 3. She was a retired sergeant for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Services pending. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
VON PRINCE — Kilulu Magdalena Von Prince, 88, of Fresno died Dec. 28. She was an occupational therapist. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711 or Disabled American Veterans Charities of Central California, 3163 E. McKinley Ave., Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
