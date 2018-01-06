Obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 7

BIER — Eleanor R. Bier, 58, of Fresno died Dec. 12. She was a retired sales associate at Mervyn’s. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Bier residence. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CAMAQUIN — Randolf Agcaoili Camaquin, 67, of Orosi died Dec. 30. He was a production line worker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cutler. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
CARDENAS — Gilberto Quesada Cardenas, 84, of Kerman died Dec. 29. He was a machinist foreman. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
CASTRO — Jose Samuel Castro, 79, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was an IRS tax examiner. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or Fresno Veterans Administration Hospital, 2615 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
CORDERO — Eustolia Cordero, 83, of Selma died Dec. 29. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the church. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at the church. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at Selma Cemetery District. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
DUPREE — Katherine Dupree, 90, of Clovis died Jan. 4. She was a Fresno Unified School District food preparer for 26 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Woodward Park Church of Christ. Remembrance: Yosemite Park Bible Camp c/o Woodward Park Church of Christ, 7886 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
ECKENROD — Gervase A. Eckenrod, 100, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was a retired dean of business for Fresno City College. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Veterans Home of California. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
EUBANKS — Carmen Eubanks, 66, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was a receptionist for The Learning Center. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
GARCIA — Clementine R. Garcia, 89, of Fresno died Jan. 3. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
GRAVANCE — Joe Gravance, 87, of Arroyo Grande, formerly of Fresno, died Dec. 20. He was a dairy farmer and rancher. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Arrangements: Lady Family Mortuary & Crematory.
HARTWELL — Imogene Sullenger Hartwell, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 1. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest in Bakersfield. Service: 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
JONES — Dick Earl Jones, 77, of Fresno died Dec. 10. Celebration of Life: Noon Jan. 14 at University Square Hotel. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
KOCH — Richard Louis Koch, 71, of Fresno died Dec. 26. He was an engineer for Southern Pacific Railroad. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
LARA — Fernando Gilbert Lara Sr., 87, of Fresno died Jan. 3. He was a custodian. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 10 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
LARSEN — Ronald William Larsen, 80, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a supervisor. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
LOPEZ — Virginia “Jean” Lopez, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 31. She was a food service worker for Fresno Unified School District for 20 years. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MASCORRO — Fernando Campos Mascorro Sr., 89, of Fresno died Jan. 1. He was a chef. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at St. John’s Cathedral.
MCDONALD — Stacy Eugene McDonald, 51, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He was a bus driver. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Cornerstone Church.
PEREZ — Caroline C. Perez, 97, of Kingsburg died Jan. 1. She was a teacher’s assistant. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
PINHEIRO — Beverley Ann Pinheiro, 63, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a health care customer service representative for 17 years. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Farewell Funeral Service.
RODRIGUEZ — Phillip Jesus Rodriguez, 43, of Fresno died Dec. 29. He was a computer technician. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at Truth Tabernacle. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
ROWLAND — Alfred Cornelius Rowland Jr., 75, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He was a carpet layer. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Donna Berman residence: 950 E. Salem Ave. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
RUSH — Margaret Elmira Rush, 73, of Kingsburg died Dec. 30. She worked for the Selma Enterprise. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Floral Memorial Park in Selma. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
SHAH — Josephine Shah, 79, of Clovis died Jan. 5. She was a catering service owner. Memorial: 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at Memorial United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
SIMS — Sheryl Lee Sims, 63, of Fresno died Dec. 28. She worked for the IRS for 37 years. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Matthew’s Baptist Church.
SMITH — Antwuan Leonard Smith, 33, of Fresno died Jan. 1. He was a food laborer for Butterfish. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Family Community Church.
STOUT — George Riley Stout, 84, of Fresno died Dec. 29. He was a mason. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Tollhouse Cemetery.
SY — Ha Nhoc Sy, 98, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Belmont Memorial Park.
VANG — Tong Ying Vang, 65, of Fresno died Jan. 2. Service: 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at Grace Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
WITHROW — Allen Clark Withrow, 95, of Fresno died Dec. 15. He was a draftsman for 40 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Arrangements: Farewell-Clovis Arrangement Center & Crematory.
YOUNG — Sandra L. Young, 56, of Fresno died Dec. 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
