Obituaries for Thursday, Jan. 4

ALEXANDER — Ralph Francis Alexander Sr., 86, of Fresno died Dec. 31. He was a hotel night auditor for 50 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at The Bridge. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
ARIAS — Raymond Armenta Arias, 78, of Madera died Dec. 22. He was a retired farm service manager. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
CARTER — Jacqueline Jean Carter, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was a retired fleet manager. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at 2nd Space Theater. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DEPARSIA — Beverly DeParsia, 87, of Visalia died Dec. 30. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
FERNANDEZ — Yolonda Flores Fernandez, 63, of Sanger died Dec. 28. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
FIERRO — Juan Francisco Fierro Sr., 79, of Hanford died Dec. 31. He was a farm laborer. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at People’s Funeral Chapel.
GARZA — Salvador Garza Jr., 75, of Fresno died Dec. 18. He was a retired mechanic. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Vigil Service: 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
HALSEY — William E. Halsey, 89, of Sanger died Dec. 31. He was a butcher at a retail supermarket for 40 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Clovis. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital Foundation, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93638.
HERNANDEZ — Jessie Hernandez, 81, of Reedley died Dec. 26. She was an owner of The Flower Basket. Rosary: 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1018 N. Frankwood Ave. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the church. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Reedley Cemetery District. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
HONEYCUTT — Esperanza Hope Honeycutt, 77, of Fresno died Dec. 24. She was a retail manager. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
MALACH — Lance C. Malach, 55, of Fresno died Jan. 28. He was a retail manager for 17 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
MARISCAL — Ines Mariscal, 83, of Visalia died Dec. 31. He was a food business line worker. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
MARSHALL — Kelly M. Marshall, 56, of North Fork died Dec. 24. She was a human resources employee. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at North Fork Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
MERCHANT SOULE — Jeanellen Merchant Soule, 78, of Fresno died Dec. 28. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MYERS — Patricia Myers, 65, of Springville died Dec. 26. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
PEREZ — Carlos Perez, 28, of Reedley died Dec. 31. He was a field laborer. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
REICHERT — George Davis Reichert, 99, of Clovis died Dec. 28. He was a senior care administrator for 25 years. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Remembrances: Disabled American Veterans, 701 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, CA 93721 or donor’s favorite charity.
REINHARDT — Jeanne Fultz Reinhardt, 94, of Manteca, formerly of Fish Camp, died Dec. 30. She was a retired administrative assistant in title insurance. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
ROMERO — Cynthia Hammer Romero, 62, of Oakhurst died Jan. 1. She was a retired LVN. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Yosemite Lakes Community Church Chapel. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SANCHEZ — Sara P. Sanchez, 87, of Parlier died Jan. 1. She was a fruit grader. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
SANCHEZ — Guadalupe Sanchez, 96, of Porterville died Dec. 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at St. Anne’s Church.
SHARP — Bill Edward Sharp, 89, of Armona died Dec. 28. He was an office manager for Bennett Irrigation. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Grangeville Cemetery. Remembrances: Conquer Cancer Foundation, www.conquer.org/donate or American Lung Association, www.lung.org.
SMITH — Alice Alleen Smith, 82, of Fresno died Dec. 31. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
SYNOUANE — Synouane Synouane, 62, of Fresno died Jan. 1. He was a farmer for 10 years. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist service: 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
TRULIN — Charles Vernon Trulin, 66, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a security guard. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Graveside: Noon Jan. 5 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
VALDEZ GASTELUM — Rosario Valdez Gastelum, 81, of Fresno died Dec. 26. She was a farmworker. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Kerman Covenant Church. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
YARBROUGH — Berl Leon Yarbrough, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 28. He was a welder mechanic. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home.
