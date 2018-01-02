Obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 3

ALLRED — Lawanda Grace McGhee Allred, 95, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was a retired executive secretary. Private service. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
BAILEY — Harlan Merle Bailey, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 2. He was a retired business owner. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BARRETT — Levita Kaye Barrett, 50, of Porterville died Dec. 30. She was a caregiver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
BRANDON — Leonard Calvin Brandon, 96, of Sanger died Dec. 25. He was a retired sales manager for Jorgensen & Co. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CANFIELD — John T. Canfield, 65, of Fresno died Dec. 18. He was a sheet metal worker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
DOLLINGER — Janice Davine Dollinger, 83, of Visalia died Dec. 28. She was a bookkeeper. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements: Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service in Tulare.
ESPINOZA — Joe Barajas Espinoza, 54, of Fresno died Dec. 4. He was a mover and packer for five years for a moving company. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GILSTRAP — Larry G. Gilstrap, 72, of Fresno died Dec. 19. He was a retired deputy sheriff. Memorial: 9 a.m. Jan. 6 at Peoples Church, G.L. Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
HINCH — Patricia Jean Hinch, 74, of Hanford died Dec. 29. She was a homemaker for 55 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hanford Cemetery District. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
JONES — Itasca Jones, 70, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a retired licensed vocational nurse for Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MARTIN — Greeta Sue Martin, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 28. She was a retired school teacher. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lisle Funeral Home. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at New Heights Baptist Church.
MEANS — William Edward Means, 52, of Fresno died Dec. 25. He was a carpenter. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
MERRITT — Kathleen Bisgaard Gonzalez Merritt, 63, of Fresno died Dec. 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at TorNino’s. Remembrance: Central California SPCA, 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
NGUYEN — Maria Julia Nguyen, 49, of Fresno died Dec. 27. She was a manicurist for five years. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at Our Lady of La Vang Catholic Church.
PEREZ HERRERA — Valdemar Perez Herrera, 68, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a farm laborer for 58 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
POOCHIGIAN — Donald Vaughn Poochigian, 74, of Clovis died Dec. 28. He was a retired professor of philosophy for University of North Dakota. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 524 W. Gettysburg Ave. Remembrance: UND Alumni Association and Foundation-Student Scholarship Fund, 3501 University Ave. Stop 8157, Grand Forks, ND 58202, www.undalumni.org. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
RODRIGUEZ-RUBALCAVA — Abel Rodriguez-Rubalcava, 19, of Mendota died Dec. 21. He was a laborer. Rosary: 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass: Noon Jan. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
SCHMALL — Kenneth Alfred Schmall, 75, of Fresno died Jan. 2. He was a farmer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Remembrances: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727.
SHIMIZU — Ayako Shimizu, 85, of Fresno died Jan. 1. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Lisle Funeral Home.
TAYLOR — Carol A. Taylor, 68, of Madera Ranchos died Dec. 22. She was a teacher. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Community United Church of Christ in Fresno. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
TORIGIAN — Stephanie Sue Torigian, 65, of Clovis died Dec. 30. She was a retired secretary. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WALLIS — Hazel Lavon Wallis, 97, of Chico, formerly of Fresno, died Dec. 21. She was a custodian for Fresno State. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
