Obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 31

AYALA — Marcello Pena Ayala, 92, of Madera died Dec. 24. He was a retired welder. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
BARNETT — Sara Ann Barnett, 76, of Fresno died Dec. 20. She was a retired nurse. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Service: 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Remembrance: California Veterans Home, 2811 W. California Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
BARTRON — Charles Edward Bartron, 71, of Hanford died Dec. 29. He was a retired truck driver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
BASKERVILLE — Dorothy Marie Baskerville, 84, of Fresno died Dec. 24. She was a certified nurses assistant. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 2 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
BEATREZ — Marguerite W. Beatrez, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 21. She was a retired school teacher at Westside Elementary School in Five Points. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: Noon Jan. 3 at Belmont Memorial Park.
BRACKETT — Catherine Belle Brackett, 93, of Fresno died Dec. 24. She was a retired representative with the IRS. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BUCHANAN — Albert Thomas Buchanan, 72, of Fresno died Dec. 25. He was a retired auto parts salesman. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
CASTILLO — Marcos Castillo, 50, of Fresno died Dec. 20. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at Our Lady of Victory Church. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
CASTILLO — Domingo C. Castillo, 80, of Madera died Dec. 27. He was a construction foreman. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 4 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at the church.
CEBALLOS — Sammy A. Ceballos, 81, of Dinuba died Dec. 24. He was a production lineworker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at the church.
CEDERQUIST — Harley Sanborn Cederquist, 90, of Fresno died Dec. 26. He was a retired property manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
COX — Neta Cox, 80, of Clovis died Dec. 24. She was a retired program director for Unisys. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrance: WINN Feline Foundation, 637 Wyckoff Ave., Suite 336, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CUPPS — Bette Louise Cupps, 86, of Fresno died Dec. 25. She was a laundry worker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
DEAVER — Reta Rose Deaver, 95, of Sanger died Dec. 25. She was a food preparer. Private service. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
FREEMAN — Faye Lucille Freeman, 88, of Kingsburg died Dec. 25. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Remembrance: Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, P.O. Box 26, Kingsburg, CA 93631. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
GARCIA — Aurora Garcia, 86, of Fresno died Dec. 26. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
GUEVARA — Rosa Guevara, 82, of Malaga died Dec. 28. She was a homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
JIMENEZ — Heydy Jimenez, 37, of Fresno died Dec. 17. She was a cook. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 2 at Priedas Vivas Church. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
JOBES — Elsie Virginia Jobes, 93, of Lemoore died Dec. 24. She was a retired payroll clerk. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
JUDD — Charlyne Michelle Judd, 63, of Fresno died Dec. 25. She was a retired program analyst for the IRS. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 3 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at Clovis District Cemetery.
KESSLER — Donald Jacob Kessler, 91, of Hanford died Dec. 26. He was a teacher. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.
LAHR — James Carlton Lahr, 81, of Coarsegold died Dec. 22. He was a maintenance man for Madera Cemetery District. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 2 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
LAMB — Betty Octavia Lamb, 80, of Fresno died Dec. 12. She was a Valley Children’s Hospital health unit coordinator. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
LOPEZ MENDOZA — Jose Guadalupe Lopez Mendoza, 40, of Cutler died Dec. 26. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
LUDWIG — Marjorie Elaine Ludwig, 96, of Escondido, formerly of Fresno, died Dec. 17. She was a CPA and owner of an accounting firm. Service: Noon Jan. 5 at Lisle Funeral Home.
MATLI — Stanley John Matli, 77, of Madera died Dec. 26. He was a retired librarian for Madera County. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 1 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Chowchilla. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at the church. Remembrances: Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, CA 21741; Madera Arts Council, 1653 N. Schnoor Ave., Suite 113, Madera, CA 93637; Madera County Animal Shelter, 14269 Road 28, Madera, CA 93638.
MCDONALD — Bobbie Lee McDonald, 85, of Fresno died Dec. 20. She was a homemaker for 25 years. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Greater Macedonia Institutional Church of God in Christ.
MOLINA — Erma Molina, 63, of Fresno died Dec. 24. She was an investigator for the Office of Fair and Equal Housing Department. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at New Harvest Christian Fellowship. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
NEWTON — Barbara Newton, 69, of Clovis died Dec. 28. She was a restaurant proprietor for 21 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
OLIVARES — Carl Eric Olivares, 50, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was an American Paving Company operating engineer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Whitehust Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
PARDINI — Robert G. Pardini, 81, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was an IRS penalty appeals coordinator. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PIEROTTI — Angelo Pierotti, 94, of Madera died Dec. 24. He was a retired maintenance person for Madera Unified School District. Visitation: 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Trinity Lutheran Church, 1125 N. Lake St., Madera, CA 93638.
POKORNY — George Pokorny, 94, of Clovis died Dec. 26. He was a mechanic for Fresno Irrigation District. Graveside: Noon Jan. 8 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
QUON — Robert B. Quon, 71, of Fresno died Dec. 25. He was a meat cutter for 25 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Fresno Betsuin Family Dharma Center.
RAMOS — Maria A. Ramos, 86, of Kingsburg died Dec. 21. She was a fruit grader. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Selma. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at the church. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
REGALADO — Arnulfo G. Regalado, 82, of Clovis died Dec. 26. He was an agricultural laborer for 50 years. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
ROBLES — Michael Robles, 62, of Fresno died Dec. 20. He was a truck driver. Memorial: Noon Jan. 6 at Edison Social Club. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
ROGERS — William Rogers, 93, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was an electrician. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
SANCHEZ — Carolyn Leilani Sanchez, 70, of Fresno died Dec. 8. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
SHORT — Wanda Lee Short, 89, of Coarsegold died Dec. 27. She was a homemaker. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Caruthers.
THURMAN — Helen Furlano Thurman, 93, of Clovis died Dec. 16. She was a waitress. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 2 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
VILLARREAL — Criselda Aranda Villarreal, 76, of Reedley died Dec. 22. She was a home care service provider. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 2 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St.
WARKENTIN — Stephen Alfred Warkentin, 78, of Sanger died Dec. 26. He was a retired transportation manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WELDON — Jereldena Mae Weldon, 85, of Dinuba died Dec. 22. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at Full Gospel Temple in Orange Cove. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
WHITE — Donald Walter White, 79, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a retired book binder. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Santa Fe Basque. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
