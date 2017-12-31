Obituaries for Monday, Jan. 1

FREITAS — Carol Ann Freitas, 67, of Hanford died Dec. 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711.
JACINTO ORTIGOZA — Martin Jacinto Ortigoza, 25, of Fresno died Dec. 25. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 5 p.m. to midnight Jan. 3 at the Jacinto Ortigoza residence. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MEDELES — Ariel Macias Medeles, 53, of Fresno died Dec. 26. He was a director of sterile processing at Dignity Health. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Farewell Funeral Service. Service: Noon Jan. 5 at New Hope Community Church.
Comments