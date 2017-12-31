Death Notices

Obituaries for Monday, Jan. 1

December 31, 2017 03:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

FREITAS — Carol Ann Freitas, 67, of Hanford died Dec. 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711.

JACINTO ORTIGOZA — Martin Jacinto Ortigoza, 25, of Fresno died Dec. 25. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 5 p.m. to midnight Jan. 3 at the Jacinto Ortigoza residence. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

MEDELES — Ariel Macias Medeles, 53, of Fresno died Dec. 26. He was a director of sterile processing at Dignity Health. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Farewell Funeral Service. Service: Noon Jan. 5 at New Hope Community Church.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88

    Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88. West died on Friday night after "a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement.

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:07

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88
They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial
Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

View More Video