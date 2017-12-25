Obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 26

ALLEN — Timmy Allen, 59, of Fresno died Dec. 20. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at Fort Washington Country Club. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
BONDS — Donald Robert Bonds, 78, of Tulare died Dec. 17. He was a farmer. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel.
MORILLON RAMIREZ — Abel Morillon Ramirez, 40, of Fresno died Dec. 11. He was an excavation worker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 26 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
