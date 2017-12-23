Obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 24

AGUILAR — Jesse S. Aguilar Jr., 81, of Dinuba died Dec. 14. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at First Assembly of God. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
BONILLA — Antonio Bonilla, 49, of Dinuba died Dec. 20. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at the chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
CARY — Karen Eileen Cary, 66, of Reedley died Dec. 15. She was a miniaturist for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at Cairns Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home.
CEJA — Juanita Ceja, 63, of San Joaquin died Dec. 13. She was a homemaker for 40 years. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel in Clovis. Mass: 9 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. John’s Cathedral.
Never miss a local story.
CHURCH — Gilda Ann Church, 92, of Squaw Valley died Dec. 14. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley.
CORONADO — Lupe Frances Coronado, 74, of Fresno died Dec. 15. She was a bilingual instructional assistant for Fresno Unified School District. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at St. John’s Cathedral.
DE VECCHIO — Nello De Vecchio, 92, of Fresno died Dec. 17. He was a janitor for Clovis Unified School District for 20 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Farewell Funeral Service. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29 at Clovis Cemetery.
DRISKILL — Alva Oscar Driskill, 92, of Selma died Dec. 15. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Farewell - Page Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Floral Memorial Park.
ESCAMILLA — Armando Escamilla, 60, of Fresno died Dec. 11. He was a laborer for various businesses. Graveside: 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
FARRIS — Helen Jean Farris, 93, of Fresno died Dec. 16. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell - Clovis Arrangement Center & Crematory.
GALVAN — Santos Galvan, 95, of Sanger died Dec. 17. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
GARCIA — Jesus Garcia, 97, of Fresno died Dec. 16. He was a farmer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church.
HAGGMARK — Maxine Ruth Haggmark, 90, of Kingsburg died Dec. 19. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Concordia Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
HENSON — James Leo Henson, 61, of Selma died Dec. 18. He was a musician. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell - Page Funeral Chapel.
HERNANDEZ SALDANA — Jose Hernandez Saldana, 75, of Orosi died Dec. 7. He was a farm laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
JAMES — Dr. Burton Reed James, 99, of Fresno died Dec. 15. He was a physician. Services were held. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
KIM — Mi Ran Kim, 58, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a retired chef and owner of Samos Kitchen. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 26 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. Mass: 9 a.m. Dec. 26 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
KNOWLES — Ora Lee Knowles, 100, of Reedley died Dec. 18. She was a floor lady. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
KRAFT — Roy Richard Kraft, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a food broker for 38 years. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MACHADO — Robert Victor Machado, 74, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was an owner of Action Roofing Company. Graveside: 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MADRID — Mary Valenzuela Madrid, 79, of Fresno died Dec. 16. She was a retired worker for Del Monte Cannery. Mass: 9 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Selma. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MENDEZ — Frank Mendez Jr., 58, of Fresno died Dec. 18. He was a retired production worker for Kraft Foods. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Mass: 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church.
MEZA — John Brian Meza, 17, of Fresno died Dec. 17. He was a student and the son of Norma Meza. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at the funeral home.
MONTAGUE — Dominique A. Montague, 32, of Fresno died Dec. 16. She was an educational instruction aide. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at the church. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr Funeral Service Inc..
MORALES — David Lopez Morales Sr., 76, of Selma died Dec. 9. He was a foreman at Fresno Chrome for 19 years. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Valley Life Community Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
MORAND — Kim Ileen Morand, 59, of Clovis died Dec. 19. She was a dance professor for Fresno State for over 20 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
NEAL — Mara Lou Neal, 75, of Fresno died Dec. 17. She was a vice president for a bank. Graveside: 9 a.m. Dec. 29 at Reedley Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Chapel.
RAMOS — Lorenzo Villafuerte Ramos Sr., 84, of Clovis died Dec. 17. He was a retired carpenter. Visitation: noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. John’s Cathedral.
ROCA — Joseph Michael Roca Jr., 76, of Fresno died Dec. 20. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. No. 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777.
SPINK — George James Spink, 76, of Raymond died Dec. 20. He was a retired production manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California in Fresno.
TORRES — Maria Angel Torres, 65, of Reedley died Dec. 20. She was an administrator for the IRS for 43 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at Cairns Funeral Home Chapel. No services will be held.
WATSON — Randolph Grant Watson, 78, of Reedley died Dec. 10. He was a project manager. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at the cemetery. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
Comments