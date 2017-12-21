Obituaries for Friday, Dec. 22

CHEESEMAN — Alice Maida Cheeseman, 95, of Biola died Dec. 17. She was a grocery store owner. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26 at Biola Congregational Church. Remembrances: Biola Congregational Memorial Fund, 4717 Fifth St., Biola, CA 93726 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
FRANKLIN — Utah Franklin, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 15. He was a commercial painter. No services will be held. Arrangements: All Faiths Funeral Home in Fowler.
GARCIA — Woodruff Garcia, 73, of Clovis died Dec. 19. He was a carpenter. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
IVORY — James Ivory, 68, of Selma died Dec. 14. He was a manager for Save Mart. Rosary: 9 a.m. Dec. 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
Never miss a local story.
KRIL — Kateryna Kril, 95, of Clovis died Dec. 17. She was a bookbinder. Graveside: 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at Red Bank Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
MOUGIN — Liliane Marie Mougin, 79, of Fresno died Dec. 16. She was a waitress. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
ORR — Gary Ronald Orr, 80, of Coarsegold died Dec. 17. He was a public administrator. No services will be held. Arrangements: All Faiths Funeral Home in Fowler.
RINGGOLD — Jack Claud Ringgold, 90, of Fresno died Dec. 16. He was a plumber in HVAC services for 66 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at G.L. Johnson Chapel at Peoples Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
Comments