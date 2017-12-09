Obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 10

ADKINSON — Vivian B. Adkinson, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 3. She was a retired engineering contractor with the city of Fresno. No services will be held. Remembrance: Fort Millerton Chapter No. 557 OES, 6287 N. Lead Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
AGANZA — Manuel Aganza, 60, of Fresno died Dec. 6. He was a cook at Denny’s Restaurant. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at the chapel.
ALDANA HAMED — Erik Jose Aldana Hamed, 39, of Fresno died Nov. 25. He was a self-employed residential gardener. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at St. John’s Cathedral.
ANDERSON — Frances Sybil Anderson, 94, of Clovis died Dec. 6. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Mountain View Cemetery. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Health Care, 9300 Valley Childrens Place, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CRABTREE — Charles Milford Crabtree Jr., 89, of Fresno died Dec. 6. He was a retired department manager for Sears. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5431 N. Maroa Ave.. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
DAVIS — Bobby Ray Davis, 81, of Fresno died Nov. 24. He was retired and had been a cement contractor for 54 years. Private service. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
DIAZ — Felix Esparza Diaz, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 4. He was a farmer. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Alphonsus Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
DIAZ — Manuela Diaz, 87, of Reedley died Dec. 5. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. in Sanger. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
FAULKNER — Rose Marie Faulkner, 83, of Fresno died Dec. 5. She was retired and had worked as a waitress for various restaurants. Private service. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
FISHER — Stanley Wayne Fisher, 58, of Squaw Valley died Dec. 7. He was a service technician for Paramount Pest Control Company. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Clovis Christian Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
FONSECA — Rita E. Fonseca, 76, of Kerman died Dec. 3. She was a food services employee for 30 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
FRANCE — Eugenia “Jeannie” Marie France, 68, of Fresno died Dec. 5. She was a tax examiner for the IRS. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
FRAUENHEIM — June Dorene Frauenheim, 86, of Clovis, died Dec. 3. She was a bookkeeper. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at Floral Memorial Park in Selma. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
GARCIA — Danny Garcia, 92, of Lemoore died Dec. 4. He was a retired carpenter. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at the church. Remembrance: St. Peter’s Building Improvement Fund, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245.
GONZALES — Ylifonzo Gonzales, 91, of Fresno died Dec. 6. He was a retired auto mechanic. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at Iglesia Fuerza Del Calvario. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
GONZALEZ — Vincent Gonzalez Jr., 42, of Madera died Dec. 6. He was a welder and fabricator for The Hulling Company. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the chapel. Mass: 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
GUILLEN — Steve G. Guillen, 71, of Selma died Dec. 6. He was a manufacturer for Toyota. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at the chapel.
HARDIN — Harry L. Hardin, 83, of Fresno died Nov. 17. He was an engineer for Rainbo Bakery for 30 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
HIEBERT — Rhonda L. Hiebert, 59, of Fresno died Nov. 29. She was an LVN at Valley Children’s Hospital for 30 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
HOFER — Jonas Simon Hofer, 93, of Fresno died Dec. 2. He was a music store owner for 30 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Farewell Funeral Service. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba. Memorial: 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at North Fresno Mennonite Brethren Church. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice Foundation, 2490 W. Shaw Ave, Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711; Hope Now For Youth, P.O. Box 5294, Fresno, CA 93755 or donor’s favorite charity.
JAMES — Marlene Boekenoogen James, 84, of Clovis died Dec. 7. She was a retired bookkeeper. Graveside: 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Remembrance: United Cerebral Palsy of Central California, 4224 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
LINDSEY — Charles Lee Lindsey, 59, of Fresno died Nov. 30. He was a retired design draftsman who had worked for various firms. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Temple Beth Israel. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
LUCIO — Stella Calvillo Lucio, 62, of Fresno died Nov. 26. She was a secretary. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at St. Mary’s Queen of the Apostles. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
MARR — Robert L. Marr, 70, of Miramonte died Nov. 23. He was a carpenter. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at residence, 43712 Brookside Road. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
MARTINI — Vonnie Martini, 95, of Fresno died Dec. 6. She was a retired owner/operator of Vonnie’s Vision of Beauty Salon at Fig Garden Village. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Farewell Funeral Service. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Northwest Church. Remembrances: Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Ave. , Fresno, CA 93711 or Fresno State Bulldog Foundation, P.O. Box 26267, Fresno, CA 93729.
MATSUMURA — Howard Hiroshi Matsumura, 91, of Fowler died Nov. 29. He was a retired farmer. Memorial: 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Buddhist Church of Fowler. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
MENDOZA — Eliovardo “Leo” Mendoza, 88, of Fresno died Dec. 7. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Rosary and service: 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at the chapel.
MUNOZ — Jose Munoz, 58, of Dinuba died Dec. 2. He was a forklift driver. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
NIETO — Dolores Helen Nieto, 60, of Madera died Dec. 5. She was an in-home healthcare worker. Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711.
PEREZ — Jesus Sanchez Perez, 66, of Fresno died Nov. 17. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at the funeral home.
RAPISURA — Mack Rene Rapisura Sr., 63, of Sanger died Dec. 3. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at The Worship Centre. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
RIPPEE — Robert E.B. Rippee, 48, of Clovis died Nov. 26. He was a stocker for Walmart. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
ROBERTSON — Willie Mae Robertson, 64, of Fresno died Dec. 5. She was a health care worker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the funeral home.
ROSENTHAL — Lucille F. Rosenthal, 91, of Fresno died Nov. 27. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
RUIZ — Jose Francisco Ruiz, 66, of Kingsburg died Dec. 6. He was a musician. Visitation: noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Service: 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at the chapel. Graveside: noon Dec. 15 at Kingsburg Cemetery.
SMITH — Elvin G. Smith, 85, of Fresno died Dec. 7. He was a retired executive for Pacific Bell. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
STUDEBAKER — Ronald Victor Alvin Studebaker, 69, of Fresno died Nov. 30. He was a retired security police staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Adventure Community Church, 1012 N. Palm Ave.
TANNER — Diane Ruth Tanner, 74, of Reedley died Nov. 28. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
TERRELL — Norman Lee Terrell, 75, of Fresno died Dec. 5. He was a union electrician. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
VILLAREAL — Sandra Villareal, 59, of Sanger died Dec. 4. She was a housekeeper. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the chapel.
WHITEHEAD — Robert Allen Whitehead, 63, of Clovis died Dec. 5. He was a janitor for various handicapped work programs for 20 years. Private service. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
WILLIAMS — Eric Dean Williams, 49, of Fresno died Dec. 3. He was a janitor. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Service: noon Dec. 13 at the funeral home.
YLARREGUI — Raymond Ylarregui, 87, of Madera died Dec. 5. He was a retired business owner. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Farewell Funeral Service. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church.
ZODY — Lorraine P. Zody, 97, of Fresno died Dec. 2. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
