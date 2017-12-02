Obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 3

ALVAREZ — Manuel Eugene Alvarez, 90, of Fresno died Nov. 16. He was a college instructor. Memorial: 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 8769 N. Cedar Ave. Arrangements: The Neptune Society of Central California.
BAUMANN — Julius “Jake” Baumann, 97, of Clovis died Nov. 28. He was a contractor. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Family Christian Fellowship.
BERUMEN FLORES — Josefina Berumen Flores, 92, of Kerman died Nov. 27. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass: 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at the church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
BORBOA — Rosemonde Borboa, 92, of Fresno died Nov. 21. She was a counselor for 35 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 5 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Dec. 5 at the funeral home.
Never miss a local story.
BRANDON — Suzanne Brandon, 68, of Kingsburg died Nov. 25. She was a waitress. Memorial: 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Selma Portuguese Hall. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
CANTON — Thomas Michael Canton, 36, of Fresno died Nov. 25. He was a vehicle transporter. Memorial: 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel.
CATO — Estena Delores Cato, 92, of Fresno died Nov. 25. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at Saint Rest Missionary Baptist Church.
COLEMAN — Grover Cleveland Coleman, 89, of Fresno died Nov. 25. He was a lumber edgerman. No services will be held. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Services, Inc.
CUMMINGS — Joann Cummings, 69, of Fresno died Nov. 25. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at the funeral home.
GARCIA — Rosa Garcia, 79, of Sanger died Nov. 26. She was a grader. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Dec. 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
GARCILAZO — Nemorio Garcilazo, 83, of Orange Cove died Nov. 27. He was a field laborer. Mass: noon Dec. 5 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
GUGLIELMONI — Carol Guglielmoni, 73, of Fresno died Nov. 27. She was a retail store manager. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the chapel.
GUITERREZ — Alfred Anguiano Guiterrez, 50, of Fresno died Nov. 25. He was an alarm tech with Hoffman Electronics. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Lisle Funeral Home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles.
HAYES — Ernest Lee Hayes, 70, of Fresno died Nov. 21. He was a retired employee with the city of Fresno. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
JACKSON-WEBB — Allenique A. Jackson-Webb, 26, of Fresno died Nov. 25. She was a cosmetologist. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: noon Dec. 7 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.
JACKSON-WEBB — Rhikki Amarie Jackson-Webb, infant, of Fresno died Nov. 29. She was the daughter of Allenique Jackson-Webb and Rodney Webb. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: noon Dec. 7 at Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Chapel.
JONES — Susan Tarter Jones, 72, of Fresno died Nov. 29. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 5 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Remembrance: Salvation Army, 1854 Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93721.
LOPEZ — Luis Adolfo Lopez, 11, of Madera died Nov. 25. Visitation: 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Graveside: noon Dec. 4 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. He was a student and the son of Miriam Moncada Lopez and Luis Adolfo Lopez Sosa.
MACIAS — Michelle Marie Macias, 38, of Sanger died Nov. 29. She was a registered nurse. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at St. Mary’s New Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
MC CLURG — Jannetta Louise Mc Clurg, 81, of Fresno died Nov. 17. She was a communications office supervisor. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Peoples Church, G.L. Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PALSGAARD — Jack T. Palsgaard, 88, of Clovis died Nov. 27. He was a teacher. Memorial: 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at First United Methodist Church in Sanger. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Healthcare, 9300 Valley Childrens Place, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
PARRA — Carmen Delgado Parra, 73, of Fowler died Nov. 27. She was a caregiver. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
RANGEL RIOS — Rosa Rangel Rios, 89, of Dinuba died Nov. 30. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
RECIO RUIZ — Maria Guadalupe Recio Ruiz, 74, of Firebaugh died Nov. 29. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the church. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
REEDER — Shirley Ann Reeder, 65, of Fresno died Nov. 19. She was a homemaker for 45 years. Private service. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
RINCON — Mercedes Rincon, 87, of Fresno died Nov. 28. She was a housewife. Rosary: 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at St Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at the church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
ROMERO — Frank Romero, 71, of Clovis died Nov. 24. He was a jet engine mechanic for the Air National Guard for 25 years. No services will be held. Remembrance: Amvets, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
SALDIVAR — Irene Saldivar, 93, of Fresno died Nov. 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at the funeral home.
TAPIA — Anita Mary Ann Tapia, 65, of Fresno died Nov. 23. She was a funeral home body transporter. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
TELLES — Barbara Marie Telles, 69, of Fresno died Nov. 17. She was an outreach coordinator. Memorial: noon Dec. 9 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
TULLY — Reginald Tully, 66, of Clovis died Nov. 23. He was a government quality control employee. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Philadelphia. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
VENTRELLA — Penny Grayce Ventrella, 74, of Fresno died Nov. 26. She was a bookkeeper at Mountain View Cemetery. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
VIDAURI REYNOSO — Senorina Vidauri Reynoso, 81, of Orosi died Nov. 23. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the funeral home.
WOOD — William Franklin Wood, 84, of Sanger died Nov. 29. He was a truck driver. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
Comments