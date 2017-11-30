Obituaries for Friday, Dec. 1

BROWN — Mattie L. Brown, 95, of Fresno died Nov. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Fresno Temple Church of God in Christ.
CAIN — Dennis Lee Cain, 77, of Madera died Nov. 28. He was a contractor. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Arrangements: Smith Manor Grace Chapel.
CARLBERG — Larry Carlberg, 75, of Fresno died Nov. 27. He was a groundskeeper for a golf course. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
FULTON — Betty Lou Fulton, 95, of Fresno died Nov. 21. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HANSEN — Melinda Taylor Hansen, 67, of Fresno died Nov. 23. She was a State Farm Insurance secretary for 39 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Northpark Community Church. Remembrances: Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
JOHNSON — Obert Leon Johnson, 59, of Tulare died Nov. 27. He was a restaurant service worker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
NAHAL — Joginder Singh Nahal, 83, of Fresno died Nov. 23. He was a farmer. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Shant Bhavan Punjabi Funeral Home in Fowler.
NAVARRO — Miguel Navarro, 84, of Dinuba died Nov. 22. He was a farm laborer. Services were held. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
ROSSVANES — Clifton D. Rossvanes, 63, of Fresno died Nov. 27. He was a construction worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
WEGLEY — Shirley Wegley, 72, of Clovis died Nov. 26. She was a medical records clerk. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
