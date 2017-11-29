Obituaries for Thursday, Nov. 30

ALLRED — Patricia Irene Allred, 73, of Fresno died Nov. 28. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Farewell Funeral Service. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Peoples Church, G.L. Johnson Chapel. Remembrances: LARCS of Fresno Inc., P.O. Box 14144, Pinedale, CA 93650 or Peoples Church Missions Fund, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, CA 93720.
ARCHILA — Karen Archila, 17, of Mendota died Nov. 21. She was a student and the daughter of Edith and Louis Archila. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 at residence: 1633 11th St. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
BAILEY — James Albert Bailey Jr., 78, of Fresno died Nov. 29. He was a retired aviation structural mechanic first class with the U.S. Navy. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Celebration of Life: Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at American Legion Post 509 Hall. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
CARLBERG — Larry Carlberg, 75, of Fresno died Nov. 27. He was a groundskeeper for a golf course. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CHAVEZ — Salvador Alvarado Chavez, 82, of Fresno died Nov. 22. He was a parts runner for Lithia Ford for 25 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CHAVEZ — Alma Cecilia Chavez, 36, of Tipton died Nov. 23. She was a homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at Myers Chapel in Porterville.
CUELLAR — Socorro E. Cuellar, 99, of Tulare died Nov. 25. She was a self-employed housekeeper. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
DI FURIA — Pat Michael Di Furia, 85, of Fresno died Nov. 14. He was an owner of a management recruiting agency. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at Lisle Funeral Home. Private service. Remembrance: Central California S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
DODGE — Richard Leroy Dodge, 97, of Hanford died Nov. 22. He was a sales manager. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at People’s Funeral Chapel. Graveside: Noon Dec. 1 at Hanford Cemetery.
EDWARDS — Roosevelt Edwards Sr., 88, of Merced died Nov. 26. He was an auto mechanic. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
ERITZIAN — Harry Richard Eritzian, 83, of Fresno died Nov. 28. He was a pharmacist. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. Remembrances: Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, 3673 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726 or Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721.
FRY — Margie Florence Fry, 85, of Kingsburg died Nov. 28. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Selma First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
HAMILTON — Sank Bernard Hamilton, 47, of Tulare died Nov. 9. He was a commercial truck driver for three years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
HOVANNISIAN — Marian Hovannisian, 86, of Fresno died Nov. 28. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrance: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
HUM — Reoung Hum, 73, of Fresno died Nov. 27. She was a homemaker for 60 years. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home.
KILBURN — Kent Lee Kilburn, 81, of Porterville died Nov. 27. He was a psychologist. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Myers Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 837 E. Morton Ave.
KIRKMAN — Frances J. Kirkman, 93, of Exeter died Nov. 27. She was an accounts clerk. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Smith Family Chapel. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Presbyterian Church.
MAGLIO — Frank Joseph Maglio, 73, of Sanger died Nov. 23. He was a general pest control service technician and applicator. Chapel Service: 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
MARMOLEJO — Esther Marmolejo, 50, of Tranquility died Nov. 24. She was a homemaker for 25 years. Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church. Mass: 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MARSHALL — Walter Wedford Marshall, 80, of Fresno died Nov. 24. He was a commander for 21 years for the U.S. Navy. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel.
ROBINSON — Alberta Maxine Robinson, 97, of Clovis died Nov. 24. She was a retired housekeeper for JCPenny. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
STAHL — Lorraine Stahl, 104, of Fresno died Nov. 27. She was a retired cook for Gottschalks. Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: Noon Dec. 4 at the funeral home.
WEGLEY — Shirley Wegley, 72, of Clovis died Nov. 26. She was a medical records clerk. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
