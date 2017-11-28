Obituaries for Wednesday, Nov. 29

AIROSO-DRAYDEN — Maria Airoso-Drayden, 66, of Lemoore died Nov. 22. She was a retired owner of Maria & Lisa’s Alterations & Embroidery. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Remembrances: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or Valley Fever Americas Foundation, P.O. Box 2752, Bakersfield, CA 93303.
ALVARADO — Christina Ann Alvarado, 41, of Fresno died Nov. 20. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CASTRO — Leo John Castro, 68, of Fresno died Nov. 7. Memorial: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Una Luz de Espranza. Remembrance: Una Luz de Esperanza, 620 S. 10th St., Fresno, CA 93702. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
CHESTERTON — Bruce Chesterton, 65, of Dinuba died Nov. 24. He was an owner of a landscaping maintenance business. Memorial: 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at Dinuba First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
DIAZ — Raul Rodriguez Diaz, 67, of Fresno died Nov. 21. He was a welder for 40 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home.
ENAS — Larry Wayne Enas, 65, of Visalia died Nov. 24. He was an alarm technician. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare.
ERSKINE — Paul R. Erskine, 80, of Fresno died Nov. 18. He was a pharmacist for 30 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrances: The University of Utah, College of Pharmacy, 30 S. 2000 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 or First Church of God, 3920 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726.
FOTES — Louise Thelma Fotes, 100, of Clovis died Nov. 22. She was a telephone operator for Pacific Bell for 25 years. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
GARCIA — Anita Joyce Garcia, 57, of Visalia died Nov. 24. She was a CNA for two years. Service: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel.
HARPER — Michael Wayne Harper, 71, of Fresno died Nov. 22. He was a pressman for Dulco Printing Company for 30 years. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ISTRE HOWE — Ila Rhea McCown Istre Howe, 88, of Friant died Nov. 21. She was a postal clerk. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
JIMENEZ CAMBA — Antonio Jimenez Camba, 40, of Kerman died Nov. 24. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 at Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the funeral home.
KEMPEN — Kimberly Colleen Kempen, 45, of Fresno died Nov. 25. She was a teacher. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at Farewell Funeral Service. Remembrance: Ms. Winkles Pet Adoption Center, 85 Temperance Ave., Clovis, CA 93611.
KIMMEL — Kenny Alan Kimmel, 76, of Fresno died Nov. 23. He was a minister. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
KRIDER — Carrie Ellen Krider, 59, of Coalinga died Nov. 19. She was a librarian technician assistant. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at South Valley Community Church in Lemoore. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
KRUZICH — Marion C. Kruzich, 92, of Sanger died Nov. 26. She was a retired bookkeeper. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
LEE — Bobby Joe Lee, 71, of Fresno died Nov. 21. He was an administrator for Fresno Unified School District for 35 years. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Family Community Church.
LOPEZ — David A. Lopez, 63, of Fresno died Nov. 2. He was a production worker for Gallo Winery for 25 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at The Well Community Church, 4545 N. Palm Ave. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
LUNA — Oscar Luna, 72, of Ducor died Nov. 23. He was a handyman. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at St. Anne’s Church in Porterville.
MCCRORY — James Claude McCrory, 96, of Porterville died Nov. 19. He was an oil worker. Graveside: Noon Dec. 8 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
MORA — Ramon Alcaraz Mora, 94, of Fresno died Nov. 21. He was a supervisor. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at St Mary’s Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
MORABITO — Joseph Anthony Morabito , 69, of Fresno died Nov. 23. He was a retired teacher. No services will be held. Remembrance: Central California S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PEDRAZA — Felipe Pedraza Sr., 81, of Fresno died Nov. 23. He was a gardener. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at St. Lucy’s Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
PERRY — Linda Josephine Perry, 66, of Kerman died Nov. 24. She was a manager for Grant Department Store for 15 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
PURVES — Lenore Rose Purves, 100, of Visalia died Nov. 20. She was a secretary. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare.
RICE — Ida Helen Rice, 91, of Clovis died Nov. 26. She was a retail business owner for 38 years. Memorial: 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel.
RIVERA — Maria Del Rosario Rivera, 71, of Selma died Nov. 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at Oakhill Funeral Home in San Jose. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Oakhill Memorial Park in San Jose.
RODRIGUEZ — Fabiola Rodriguez, 19, of Madera died Nov. 12. She was a student. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel. Rosary: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
SANCHEZ — Abraham Sanchez Jr., 58, of Sanger died Nov. 16. He was a production worker. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Bethel Church. Wake: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
TABER — Rocky Gail Taber, 61, of Fresno died Nov. 23. He was an agricultural truck driver for 35 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Bethany Mennonite Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
TERRILL — Edith Terrill, 79, of Tulare died Nov. 24. She was a teachers aide for 17 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
VALENCIA — Rogelio Valencia, 65, of Porterville died Nov. 24. He was a tractor operator. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Centro De Adoracion. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at the church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
VIZCARRONDO — Jaime Vizcarrondo, 54, of Fresno died Nov. 15. He was a carpenter for 10 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
WASHBURN — Patricia Ryan Washburn, 91, of O’Neals died Nov. 27. She was a retired school bus driver for Spring Valley School District. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at North Fork Cemetery. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at Little Church of Pines in Bass Lake. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
YANNI — Georgette Hanna Yanni, 87, of Fresno died Nov. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Archangels Michael & Gabriel Coptic Orthodox Church. Mass: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
YOUNG — Anita Young, 89, of Fresno died Nov. 22. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Remembrance: Exceptional Parents Unlimited, 4440 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Care in Hanford.
