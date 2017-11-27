Obituaries for Tuesday, Nov. 28

ARCHER — Arthur Chester Archer III, 76, of Lemoore died Nov. 25. He was a retired jet mechanic with the U.S. Navy. Memorial: 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at St. James Lutheran Church in Hanford. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 261. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
BARRETO — Eustolia Barreto, 73, of Fresno died Nov. 5. She was a supervisor. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at Cherished Memories Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
DOMINGUEZ — Mary L. Dominguez, 103, of Fresno died Nov. 23. She was a homemaker for 57 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church.
GERRINGER — Cindy Lee Gerringer, 44, of Clovis died Nov. 21. She was a pharmacist. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 3233 N. West Ave., Fresno, CA 93705. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
HADDAD — Alice L. Haddad, 77, of Fresno died Nov. 24. She was an office manager for 20 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at New Harvest Church.
JONES — Zella Mae Jones, 83, of Fresno died Nov. 24. She was a retired county bus driver. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
KAUR — Sukhdev Kaur, 84, of Yuba City, formerly of Fresno, died Nov. 13. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Shant Bhavan Punjabi Funeral Home in Fowler.
KLOMP — Karel A. Klomp, 70, of Clovis died Nov. 14. He was a painting contractor. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Clovis Veterans Memorial Building. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
MARQUEZ — Stephanie Priscilla Marquez, 32, of Squaw Valley died Nov. 24. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
MITCHELL — James F. Mitchell, 92, of Pixley died Nov. 22. He was a house mover for 40 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at Tipton-Pixley Cemetery. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home.
NEWBY — Iona W. Newby, 86, of Porterville died Nov. 23. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Vandalia Cemetery.
QUINTERO — Lola Ann Quintero, 75, of Visalia died Nov. 21. She was a medical translator for 10 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at St. Charles Catholic Church.
RAMOS — David Gonzales Ramos, 78, of Porterville died Nov. 21. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at St. Anne’s Church.
STANLEY — Donald LeRoy Stanley, 81, of Fresno died Nov. 24. He was a plant manager for Golden State Vintners. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Crosscity Christian Church. Remembrance: Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
TATOIAN — Jake Tatoian, 91, of Fresno died Nov. 23. He was an owner of Jake’s Meat Company. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Central California S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
VARELA — Eric D. Varela, 47, of Fresno died Nov. 16. He was a mechanic. Memorial: 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at Yost & Webb Funeral Chapel.
WEINSTEIN — Stanley Lawrence Weinstein, 90, of Fresno died Nov. 26. He was a retired Fresno County probation officer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Temple Beth Israel. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
