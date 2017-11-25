Obituaries for Sunday, Nov. 26

AGUILERA CAMPOS — Antonio Aguilera Campos, 71, of Huron died Nov. 19. He was a farm laborer. Rosary: 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at St. Francis Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
ALVAREZ — Salvador Alvarez, 62, of Madera died Nov. 20. He was a ranch manager for E & J Gallo Winery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at Jay Chapel. Mass: 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
CARBAJAL — Maria R. Carbajal, 86, of Del Rey died Nov. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. in Sanger.
CARLOS — Cynthia Carlos, 43, of Parlier died Nov. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Wake: 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home.
CERVANTES — Bruno Martinez Cervantes, 78, of Fresno died Nov. 20. He was a trailer manufacturing welder for 27 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Northeast Assembly of God.
COSTELLO — David E. Costello, 82, of Fresno died Nov. 17. He was a retired teacher. Celebration of Life: noon Dec. 2 at El Adobe Clubhouse, 5650 N. El Adobe Drive. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DEIHL — Russell Alan Deihl, 72, of Fresno died Oct. 31. He was an owner of Circulation Gains and Associates. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Remembrances: Central Valley Honor Flight c/o Central Valley Community Foundation, www.cvhonorflight.org, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, CA 93704; Wounded Warrior Project, www.wounded warriorsproject.org, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 340 W. Fallbrook Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
DORSEY — Reneejah Janiece Dorsey, 22, of Fresno died Nov. 14. She was a student. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home.
ELIZARRARAZ VASQUEZ — Jose Elizarraraz Vasquez, 76, of Coalinga died Nov. 19. He was a farm laborer. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
GIFFORD — Michelle Hoshiko Gifford, 38, of Fresno died Nov. 3. She was a teacher for Fresno Unified School District. Memorial: 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lisle Funeral Home.
GRIFFIN — Ayden Noah Griffin, infant, of Sanger died Nov. 11. He was the son of Selen Monje and Branden Griffin. Graveside: 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
HELM — Fred Helm, 94, of Caruthers died Nov. 16. He was a retired grocery store owner. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HORNIG — Ingrid Helen Hornig, 89, of Fresno died Nov. 6. She worked with medical records at Community Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HURTADO — Rosa Marie Hurtado, 76, of Fresno died Nov. 20. She was a custodian for Fresno State for 25 years. Memorial: 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Farewell Funeral Service.
JACKSON — Ronald Gene Jackson, 58, of Fresno died Nov. 18. He was a retired Fresno County deputy sheriff. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Peoples Church, G.L. Johnson Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at the church. Remembrance: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption, 85 Temperance Ave., Clovis, CA 93611. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home .
KENNEDY — Lee Kennedy, 74, of Clovis died Oct. 29. He was a chief information officer for 40 years. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at New Harvest Church. Remembrances: CompassioNow, 981 W. Arrow Highway, PMB 389, San Dimas, CA 91773 or New Harvest Church, 698 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, CA 93611. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MARTINEZ — Carlos Martinez Sr., 81, of Fresno died Nov. 20. He was a forklift driver. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the chapel. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at St John’s Cathedral.
MELLO — Robert “Monty” Mello, 54, of Clovis died Nov. 20. He was a compliance supervisor for Table Mountain Casino. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 N. Peach Ave. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MILLER — Clayton A. Miller Sr., 80, of Fresno died Nov. 18. He was a partner at Sanger Tire. Memorial: 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711 or American Diabetes Association, 111 W. St. John St., Suite 1150, San Jose, CA 95113.
MOROLES — Ofelia Moroles, 81, of Lemoore died Nov. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
OLANDER — Richard Ray Olander, 92, of Sacramento, formerly of Fresno, died Nov. 13. He was a retired superintendent for Caltrans. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at the funeral home.
RODRIGUEZ — Elias Jacob Rodriguez, 51, of Fresno died Nov. 15. He was a painter. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at the funeral home.
SANCHEZ — Angelina B. Sanchez, 84, of Orosi died Nov. 15. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at Evangel Bible Church in Dinuba. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
SANDERS — Bishop Marion Sanders, 85, of Fresno died Nov. 19. He was a pastor for 50 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Witness of Jesus Christ Church. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Fresno Westside Seventh Day Adventist Church. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc..
SELLERS — Philex Brinklyn Sellers, 87, of Traver died Nov. 18. He was a retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at the funeral home.
TURNER — Lydia Geralyn Turner, 56, of Kingsburg died Nov. 18. She was a homemaker. Visitation: noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at the church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
ZAVALA — Rene “Fly” Zavala, 63, of Madera died Nov. 21. He was a machine operator for Georgia Pacific. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Jay Chapel.
ZENZEN — Dorothy Bea Zenzen, 88, of Coarsegold died Nov. 18. She was a school teacher. Graveside: 10 a.m. Nov. 27 at Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
