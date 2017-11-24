Obituaries for Saturday, Nov. 25

BATTLE — James M. Battle, 53, of Fresno died Nov. 7. He was a machine operator. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at the funeral home.
BURCHFIELD — Father Michael Anthony Burchfield, 58, of Fresno died Nov. 20. He was a Catholic priest for the Diocese of Fresno for 24 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church. Evening Prayer Service: 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
FORESTIERE — Steven Mark Forestiere, 58, of Fresno died Nov. 19. He was an electrician for 35 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at the church.
GUERRERO MARROQUIN — Evangelina Guerrero Marroquin, 87, of Fresno died Nov. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Committal Service: noon Nov. 30 at Mountain View Cemetery.
Never miss a local story.
HOVDEN — Patricia Jean Hovden, 89, of Poterville died Nov. 16. She was a clerk for the state of California. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
LINDSEY — Kathleen Mary Lindsey, 75, of Fresno died Nov. 20. She was an insurance underwriter. No services will be held. Arrangements: The Neptune Society of Central California.
MAUPIN — Gary L. Maupin, 64, of Visalia died Nov. 19. He was a tractor mechanic. Memorial: 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel.
POWELL — Douglas Ray Powell, 90, of Hanford died Nov. 18. He was an owner of Powell Plumbing for 50 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Hanford Cemetery. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
TUTTLE — Carrie M. Tuttle, 84, of Visalia died Nov. 18. She was a dispatcher. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Service: noon Nov. 28 at the funeral home.
Comments