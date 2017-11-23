Obituaries for Friday, Nov. 24

DEAVER — Betty Deaver, 86, of Clovis died Nov. 16. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: All Faiths Funeral Home in Fowler.
JACKSON — Lester Junior Jackson, 93, of Fresno died Nov. 19. He was a control center supervisor for the U.S. Navy. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
JASSAR — Dharampreet Singh Jassar, 20, of Caruthers died Nov. 13. He was a store clerk. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 26 at Shant Bhavan Punjabi Funeral Home in Fowler.
MALHI — Mansukhjit Kaur Malhi, 65, of Fresno died Nov. 17. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Shant Bhavan Punjabi Funeral Home in Fowler.
PEREZ — Robert Perez, 61, of Fresno died Nov. 17. He was a handyman. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Cornerstone Church. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
TORRES — Rafael Torres, 78, of Fresno died Nov. 19. He was the owner of Torres Fence Company. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church.
VARGAS — Jane C. Vargas, 70, of Fresno died Nov. 15. She was an in-home health service provider for 30 years. Rosary: 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at Lisle Funeral Home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 27 at St. John’s Cathedral.
WING — Susan Bowden Wing, 64, of Hanford died Nov. 10. She was the owner of Superior Dairy Ice Cream Parlor. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 at Koinonia Christian Fellowship Church. Remembrances: Raven’s Rescue for Bully Breed, P.O. Box 1022, Armona, CA 93203, ravensbully.org; Paws and Claws Fundraising, P.O. Box 105, Hanford, CA 93232, pawsandclawsfundraising.org; Strides for Life Colon Cancer Foundation, 1525 Rollins Road, Suite B, Burlingame, CA 94010, stridesforlife.org. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
Comments