Obituaries for Thursday, Nov. 23

CALLOWAY — Carol Hannah Calloway, 81, of Porterville died Nov. 20. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
CARLISLE — Norma Sandra Carlisle, 83, of Ducor died Nov. 21. She was an admissions clerk. Service: Noon Nov. 29 at First Congregational Church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
FLORES — Americo B. Flores, 77, of Fresno died Nov. 17. He was a worker for Fresno Irrigation District for 24 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at the funeral home.
GARCIA — George Garcia Sr., 55, of Clovis died Nov. 14. He was a yard worker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Concluded Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 25 at the funeral home.
HOSTETTER — Lena Francis Hostetter, 70, of Stockton, formerly of Madera, died Nov. 18. She was a homemaker. Committal Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
KIRSCH — Maria “Lucy” Luz Kirsch, 90, of Fowler died Nov. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at the church. Mass: Noon Nov. 27 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
PRADER — Eugene L. Prader, 83, of Weiser, Idaho, formerly of Visalia, died Nov. 19. No services will be held. Arrangements: Thomason Funeral Home.
SAVAGE — Saige Tsonohis Savage, infant, of Porterville died Nov. 16. She was the daughter of Nikea Ortega. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 24 at Lower Cemetery Tule River Reservation. Arrangements: Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
SCHEELER — Michelle Scheeler, 66, of Porterville died Nov. 20. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
