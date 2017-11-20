Obituaries for Tuesday, Nov. 21

CAMERON — Mary M. Cameron, 96, of Fresno died Nov. 16. She was a hospital medical technologist for 40 years. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at Nazareth House. Remembrance: Nazareth House, 2121 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
CORONADO — Esther Coronado, 74, of Sanger died Nov. 17. She was a caretaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at Window of Heaven.
FLOWERS — James Loyd Flowers, 70, of Terra Bella died Nov. 19. He was a landscaper. Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 28 at Myers Chapel in Porterville.
GONZALES — Jesse Fuentes Gonzales, 60, of Firebaugh died Nov. 11. He was a parts manager. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at St. Joseph’s Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Dos Palos.
GREEN — Jack Kevin Frances Green, 86, of Madera died Nov. 15. He was a retired curator of The Eric Worrell Reptile Park in Australia. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 22 at Jay Chapel. Services to be held at a later date.
HENSON — Mary A. Henson, 95, of Tulare died Nov. 18. She was a retail cashier of 14 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
HONDA — Shirley Ann Masumoto Honda, 65, of Fowler died Nov. 16. She was a registered nurse. Memorial: 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Fowler Buddhist Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HUXLEY — Lenetta Carol Huxley, 77, of Fresno died Nov. 18. She was a professional landscape photographer. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
LAYMAN — Joshua Alexander Layman, 20, of Porterville died Nov. 17. He was a handyman. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
ROBERTSON — Alice Irene Robertson, 87, of Strathmore died Nov. 16. She was a bookkeeper. Graveside: 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
SMITH — Gwen A. Smith, 84, of Tulare died Nov. 16. She was a homemaker of 65 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
SMITH — Shirley Smith, 68, of Fresno died Nov. 11. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
YARBOROUGH — Ruby F. Yarborough, 80, of Tulare died Nov. 11. She was a homemaker for 63 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
