Obituaries for Nov. 19

AVEDISIAN — Eleanor S. Avedisian, 92, of Fowler died Nov. 16. She was a farmer and homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Chuch. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
BARNETTE — Whitie Barnette, 92, of Clovis died Nov. 14. He was an owner of a jewelry store. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CANTILLO — Antonio Jose Cantillo, 90, of Fresno died Nov. 16. He was a retired welder. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
CARDIEL — Marcella Gonzales Cardiel, 74, of Fresno died Nov. 15. She was a retired medical billing clerk for Saint Agnes Medical Center for 32 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at Lisle Funeral Home.
CARMONA — Beatrice Carmona, 85, of Fresno died Nov. 14. She was a retired owner of Carmona Wrought Iron. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at St. Agnes Mission Church. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at the church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
CASTILLO — Juanita Solis Castillo, 90, of Fresno died Nov. 13. She was a food server for eight years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
CRISTANDO — Frank J. Cristando, 60, of Margate, FL, formerly of Fresno, died Nov. 14. He was a master goldsmith and artist for 40 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St.
ELLISON — Gerard Ellison, 84, of Chowchilla died Nov. 6. He was a maintenance supervisor for Los Banos Unified School District. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at Saint Columba Catholic Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
ESPINOSA — Al A. Espinosa, 95, of Fresno died Nov. 15. He was an inventory clerk for Calcot Compress. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Lisle Funeral Home.
GOMEZ — Lupe Maria Gomez, 55, of Kingsburg died Nov. 14. She was a child support officer for Tulare County. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at the church.
HYATT — Wayne Hyatt, 59, of Clovis died Nov. 1. He was a roofer. Private service. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
KNAPP — Kenneth Andrew Knapp, 84, of Clovis died Nov. 14. He was an owner of an automobile mechanic shop. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Trinity Southern Baptist Church.
LOPEZ — Jason Jacinto Lopez, 32, of Fresno died Nov. 13. He was a slaughterhouse formulator. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Sacred Heart Church.
MABRY — Johnny Lee Mabry, 77, of Pinedale died Nov. 14. He was a dump truck driver for 35 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Clovis Rodeo Foundation, P.O. Box 445, Clovis, CA 93613. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
MERCER — Bobby Robert Mercer, 77, of Sanger died Oct. 27. He was a heavy equipment operator. Graveside: 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
MILLER — Glenna Fern Miller, 70, of Clovis died Oct. 30. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
MOFFETT — Richard D’Aigle Moffett, 79, of Fresno died Nov. 16. He was a retired truck driver for Unisource Paper Company Inc. Graveside: 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: The Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, CA 93706, www.poverellohouse.org/get-involved/donate. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MONTEJANO — Pedro Montejano, 90, of Dinuba died Nov. 10. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
MORRISON — Patricia Jane Morrison, 80, of Fresno died Nov. 13. She was a social worker for Fresno County. Private service. Remembrances: Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777 or Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
PAGE — Fred Earl Page, 90, of Clovis died Nov. 14. He was a general manager at Rainbo Bread Company. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at First Baptist Church Oakhurst. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PEARSON — Verna Evangeline Pearson, 95, of Fresno died Nov. 13. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
QUESADA — Sharon G. Quesada, 66, of Reedley died Nov. 11. She was a school bus driver. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. No services will be held.
SUGAI — Barbara Mitsuko Sugai, 81, of Fresno died Nov. 5. She was a retired payroll representative. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at First United Methodist Fellowship Church in Reedley. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
THORNHILL — Betty Sue Thornhill, 77, of Clovis died Nov. 8. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
