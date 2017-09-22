Obituaries for Saturday, Sept. 23

ARBAUGH — Tina Marie Arbaugh, 54, of Fresno died Sept. 16. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Arbaugh residence, 7543 W. Herndon Ave. Arrangements: Abbey Funeraria.
BOESCH — Donaldeen Ora Boesch, 88, of Porterville died Sept. 16. She was a cafeteria worker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Myers Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home.
BRICKLER — Susan Pearle Brickler, 71, of Tulare died Sept. 14. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
BRYSON — Jack Junius Bryson, 93, of Porterville died Sept. 20. He was a grocery store owner. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Myers Chapel. Service: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Porterville Church of the Nazarene.
DIONNE RUIZ — Raymond Joseph Dionne Ruiz, 29, of Selma died Sept. 15. He was a student. Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Selma Cemetery District.
FRIESEN — Ervin Friesen, 77, of Clovis died Sept. 19. He was a Pennzoil Oil Company salesman for 36 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel.
IMAMURA — Haruo Imamura, 84, of Fresno died Sept. 19. He was a judo teacher for 60 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Fresno Betsuin Family Dharma Center.
PAPIKE — Betty Papike, 92, of Ahwahnee died Sept. 20. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
RAMIREZ — Paul Lozano Ramirez, 56, of Caruthers died Sept. 11. He was a custodian. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Service: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at the funeral home.
REIS — Leland Duane Reis, 82, of Fresno died Sept. 17. He was a furniture store manager. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at The Bridge Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
RODRIGUEZ — Alexander Cash Rodriguez, infant, of Lindsay died Sept. 12. He was the son of Sylvia C. Bastardo and Jose Luis Rodriguez. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home.
