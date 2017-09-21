Obituaries for Friday, Sept. 22

BATTAN — Loretta Battan, 79, of Clovis died Sept. 19. She was a bookkeeper. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BURTON — Vicki Burton, 56, of Kerman died Sept. 18. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
DEEL — Bob Deel, 91, of Fresno died Sept. 16. He was a bookkeeper for Sun-Maid. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Remembrances: Evangel Home, 137 N. Yosemite Ave., Fresno, CA 93701 or Fresno Rescue Mission, 310 G St., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
ELDRIDGE — Homer Alvie Eldridge, 59, of Fresno died Sept. 12. Graveside: 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
ESTRADA — Andrea Estrada, 84, of Tulare died Sept. 18. She was a homemaker for 40 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.
JONES — Jubalee Stoney Jones, 20, of Fresno died Aug. 29. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Service: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the funeral home.
MOORE — Robert Winston Moore, 76, of Clovis died Sept. 18. He was a transportation truck driver for 30 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1880 Gettysburg Ave. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at the church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
ROWE — Robert A. Rowe, 86, of Porterville died Sept. 18. He was a tile contractor. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
SANCHEZ — Carmen Sanchez, 95, of Fresno died Sept. 16. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home.
SMITH — Michael Leland Smith, 53, of Fresno died Sept. 12. He was a car salesman for over 10 years. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Fresno Rescue Mission, 310 G St., Fresno, CA 93706.
SWANKER — Fran M. Swanker, 77, of Friant died Sept. 19. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
WALL — Sandra Jean Wall, 56, of Porterville died Sept. 19. She was a nurse. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
WARDLOW — Vonnie Lou Wardlow, 70, of Porterville died Sept. 16. She was a secretary. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
Comments