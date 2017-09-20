Death Notices

Obituaries for Thursday, Sept. 21

September 20, 2017 3:17 PM

ATILANO — Angel G. Atilano, 80, of Hanford died Sept. 17. He was an electrician. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.

ATKINS — Ramona L. Atkins, 68, of Sanger died Sept. 17. She was a homemaker for 52 years. Service: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Peoples Church, G.L. Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

CAZARES OLVERA — Rafael Cazares Olvera, 81, of Fresno died Sept. 13. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Our Lady of the Assumption. Mass: 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.

CHAVEZ MIRANDA — Amelia Chavez Miranda, 77, of Fresno died Aug. 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Our Lady of the Assumption. Mass: 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.

DE HINOJOSA — Maria Vaca De Hinojosa, 78, of Aurora, Illinois, formerly of Madera, died Sept. 16. She was a homemaker. Mass: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.

DE LA ROSA — Francisco De La Rosa, 38, of Fresno died Aug. 25. He was a laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Reade and Sons Chapel. No services will be held.

GONZALEZ — Ana Maria Gonzalez, 89, of Kerman died Sept. 18. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

HASH — Mary Ellen Hash, 70, of Porterville died Sept. 17. She was an office technician. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.

PATCHIN — Morgan Vernon Patchin, 91, of Friant died Sept. 19. He was a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Remembrances: Woodward Park Church of Christ, 7886 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, CA 93720 or The Veterans Home of California, 2811 W. California Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.

RODRIGUEZ — Enrique Rodriguez, 70, of Porterville died Sept. 18. He was a cook. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Myers Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home.

SANCHEZ — Gilberto O. Sanchez, 79, of Sanger died Sept. 4. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:07

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88
In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 1:32

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves
Fresno County deputies investigating dead of infant 1:38

Fresno County deputies investigating dead of infant

View More Video