Obituaries for Thursday, Sept. 21

ATILANO — Angel G. Atilano, 80, of Hanford died Sept. 17. He was an electrician. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba.
ATKINS — Ramona L. Atkins, 68, of Sanger died Sept. 17. She was a homemaker for 52 years. Service: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Peoples Church, G.L. Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
CAZARES OLVERA — Rafael Cazares Olvera, 81, of Fresno died Sept. 13. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Our Lady of the Assumption. Mass: 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
CHAVEZ MIRANDA — Amelia Chavez Miranda, 77, of Fresno died Aug. 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Our Lady of the Assumption. Mass: 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
DE HINOJOSA — Maria Vaca De Hinojosa, 78, of Aurora, Illinois, formerly of Madera, died Sept. 16. She was a homemaker. Mass: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
DE LA ROSA — Francisco De La Rosa, 38, of Fresno died Aug. 25. He was a laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Reade and Sons Chapel. No services will be held.
GONZALEZ — Ana Maria Gonzalez, 89, of Kerman died Sept. 18. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
HASH — Mary Ellen Hash, 70, of Porterville died Sept. 17. She was an office technician. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
PATCHIN — Morgan Vernon Patchin, 91, of Friant died Sept. 19. He was a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Remembrances: Woodward Park Church of Christ, 7886 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, CA 93720 or The Veterans Home of California, 2811 W. California Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
RODRIGUEZ — Enrique Rodriguez, 70, of Porterville died Sept. 18. He was a cook. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Myers Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home.
SANCHEZ — Gilberto O. Sanchez, 79, of Sanger died Sept. 4. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
