Obituaries for Wednesday, Sept. 20

ALLEN — Emmetta Gertrude Allen, 97, of Fresno died Sept. 14. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
BLACK — Mary Black, 93, of Fresno died Aug. 25. She was a homemaker. Mass: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
BOOS — Stanley Fred Boos, 91, of Fresno died Sept. 17. He was a retired police captain with Fresno Police Department. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
CAMACHO — Cynthia T. Camacho, 33, of Riverdale died Sept. 16. She was a teachers aide. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
CASTRO — Evangelina Cruz Castro, 79, of Selma died Sept. 6. She was a director of Selma Community Center. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Mass: 9 a.m. Sept. 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at Selma Cemetery District.
CASTRO — Jesus E. Castro, 75, of Fresno died Sept. 10. He was a car dealer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
COELHO — Louis Joseph Coelho Jr., 84, of West Covina, formerly of Fresno, died Sept. 14. He was a retired attorney. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Farewell Funeral Service. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. Remembrance: City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010.
COPE — Lila Faye Cope, 82, of Clovis died Sept. 11. She was a homemaker for 65 years. Private service. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
CROPPER — Phyllis Lee Cropper, 95, of Reedley died Sept. 18. She was a waitress at the old McDonald’s Cafe in Selma. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Floral Memorial Park in Selma. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
DOMINGUEZ — Thomas Villegas Dominguez, 67, of Fresno died Sept. 14. He was a retired groundskeeper with Clovis Unified School District. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DUNN — Gloria Jean Dunn, 70, of Fresno died Sept. 7. She was a laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home.
ESPINOZA — Veronica Espinoza, 99, of Fresno died Sept. 17. She was a homemaker. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at St. Alphonsus Church.
ESTRADA — Antonio F. Estrada, 90, of Clovis died Sept. 17. He was a missile mechanic. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
HALLMARK — Joan Virginia Hallmark, 90, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was a retired teachers aide. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
JIMENEZ — Vicky Jimenez, 35, of Coalinga died Sept. 16. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Cairns Funeral Chapel in Reedley. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at Reedley Cemetery.
KOEHLER — Stanley William Koehler, 74, of Madera died Sept. 16. He was a chief assistant county administrative officer for Madera County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711.
LAWRENCE — Vernon Joseph Lawrence, 85, of Hanford died Sept. 18. He was a bookkeeper for 30 years. Private service. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Care.
MARQUEZ — Marlene Espejo Marquez, 81, of Porterville died Sept. 17. She was a restaurant owner. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at St. Anne’s Church.
MARTIN — Pat Allen Martin, 91, of Fresno died Sept. 12. He was a retired marketing manager at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Memorial Luncheon: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Pardini’s. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MARTINEZ — Frank Balderas Martinez Jr., 56, of Fresno died Sept. 11. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home. Rosary: Noon Sept. 21 at the funeral home.
MORALES — Mary Inez Morales, 79, of Selma died Sept. 13. She was a production worker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at Selma Cemetery District.
OXFORD — Vicki C. Oxford, 95, of Ahwahnee died Sept. 19. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PHILLIPS — Ernest Phillips, 71, of Clovis died Sept. 12. He was a Danish Creamery production worker. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at New Hope Community Church. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
QUALLS — Frances Lenora Qualls, 96, of Clovis died Sept. 17. She was a police officer. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at International Worship Center of Fresno. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
ROSEBERRY — Robert Frank Roseberry Jr., 74, of Fresno died Sept. 14. He was an owner and operator of Katrees. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SAENGALAM — Keomanykhone Saengalam, 59, of Fresno died Sept. 14. She was a homemaker for 38 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Wat Brahmacariyakaram Temple.
SHERROD — Wilbur Leon Sherrod Jr., 63, of Torrance, formerly of Fresno, died Sept. 5. He was a supervisor for MV Transportation. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel and 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Harrison and Ross Funeral Home in Los Angeles. Service: 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Harrison and Ross Funeral Home in Los Angeles.
SOTO — Charlotte Soto, 75, of Tulare died Sept. 17. She was a homemaker for 56 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Tulare United Methodist Church.
STERLING — Dennis Irving Sterling, 82, of Fresno died Sept. 17. He was a facilitator for multiple nonprofit organizations. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Holy Ground Family Fellowship of America in Clovis. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
STEVENSON — Betty Grace Stevenson, 90, of Fresno died Sept. 16. She was a computer programmer for the County of Fresno. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home. Service: Noon Sept. 22 at the funeral home.
THOMPSON — Betty Jean Thompson, 86, of Porterville died Sept. 17. She was a retail salesperson. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
TURPIN — Donald E. Turpin, 81, of Selma died Sept. 16. He was a principal. Memorial: 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at The Presbyterian Church of Fowler. Remembrances: Tim Turpin Memorial, Fowler High School, 701 E. Main St., Fowler, CA 93662 or The Presbyterian Church of Fowler, 408 E. Merced St., Fowler, CA 93625. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
VANDER DUSSEN — Ann Vander Dussen, 71, of Chowchilla died Sept. 15. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Cornerstone Community Church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
WATKINS — Barbara Lynn Watkins, 79, of Dinuba died Sept. 17. She was a beautician. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Dinuba Christian Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Chapel.
