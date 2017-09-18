Obituaries for Tuesday, Sept. 19

BERNARDO — Maria Bernardo, 71, of Visalia died Sept. 14. She was a seamstress. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
DUFUR — Lucille Cynthia Dufur, 93, of Stratford died Sept. 14. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711 or Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650.
MENDOZA — Lucy Sapien Mendoza, 62, of Fresno died Sept. 14. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the funeral home. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Sept. 20 at the funeral home.
RAMIREZ — Robert F. Ramirez Sr., 67, of Earlimart died Sept. 11. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at St. Anne’s Church in Porterville.
RETA — Darla Lynette Reta, 55, of Fresno died Sept. 5. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
RODRIGUEZ — Irene Rodriguez, 60, of Fresno died Sept. 3. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Service: 9 a.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home.
