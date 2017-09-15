Obituaries for Saturday, Sept. 16

HELVEY — George D. Helvey, 95, of Fresno died Sept. 13. He was a retired accountant for Producers Cotton Oil Company. Rosary: 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at the church. Remembrances: St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710 or The Nazareth House, 2121 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
MCMONIGAL — Wanda Jo McMonigal, 59, of Madera died Sept. 9. She was a retired caregiver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
O’BAR — Kathleen M. O’Bar, 55, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
THARP — Naomi D. Tharp, 86, of Madera died Sept. 11. She was a paraprofessional bilingual school educator. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Jay Chapel.
