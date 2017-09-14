Obituaries for Friday, Sept. 15

ARENAS — Alvina Arenas, 95, of Sanger died Sept. 10. She was a clerk. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
AVILA — Rita Mary Avila, 92, of Laton died Sept. 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lemoore.
CASTILLO — Jeffery Castillo, 40, of Fresno died Aug. 29. He was a production lineman. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Service: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
CEJA DE NUNEZ — Rosalia Ceja de Nunez, 75, of Sanger died Sept. 5. She was a cannery worker. Mass: 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Sanger Cemetery District. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
DUNNING — Daphna Pauline Dunning, 93, of Springville died Sept. 9. She was a nurse. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
FINCH — Judith A. Finch, 79, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was a campground owner. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
KEPPLER — Norene Joan Keppler, 74, of Fresno died Aug. 28. She was a retail manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MORALES — Susana Morales, 90, of Fresno died Aug. 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at Palm La Paz Funerals and Cremations. Rosary: 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at the funeral home.
MUELLER — Harold “Sonny” Mueller, 80, of Porterville died Sept. 13. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
PHILLIPS — Virginia Phillips, 96, of Tulare died Sept. 12. She was a secretary for Dairyman’s for 38 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements: Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
POWELL — John W. Powell, 73, of Madera died Sept. 11. He was a respiratory therapist. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
RASENTI — Helen Esther Rasenti, 82, of Tulare died Sept. 11. She was a teacher for seven years. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Arrangements: Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
STEPHENS — James Harlen Stephens, 64, of Springville died Sept. 13. He was an aerospace machinist. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
VANG — Mary Vang, 35, of Fresno died Aug. 29. Visitation: 9 a.m. Sept. 16 to 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Grace United Methodist Church. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
WELCH — Frances Aguilar Welch, 75, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was a retired food packer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
WIRHT — Theodore Karl Wirht, 71, of Exeter died Sept. 11. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
