Obituaries for Thursday, Sept. 14

ANDREWS — Theodore Ned Andrews, 94, of Fresno died Sept. 10. He was a civil engineer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Community United Church of Christ. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BYRD — Lawrence Byrd, 89, of Clovis died Sept. 11. He was a general contractor. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
CUNNINGHAM — Melvin L. Cunningham, 63, of Fresno died Sept. 3. He was a technician for Western Farms. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
DELGADO — Ronny Delgado, 44, of Tulare died Sept. 9. He was a parole service associate for 15 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.
GAMEZ — George Anthony Gamez, 59, of Fresno died Aug. 26. He was a farmworker. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
GRANILLO — Gloria Granillo, 57, of Visalia died Sept. 8. She was a sales associate. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Wayside Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
JOHNSON — Jacqueline Johnson, 88, of Fresno died Sept. 11. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Peoples Church. Remembrance: The Jacqueline Johnson Benevolent Fund at Peoples Church, 7930 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home.
KATAOKA — Susumu Kataoka, 94, of Kingsburg died Sept. 10. He was a farmer. Memorial: 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Neptune Society of Central California.
LEPE — Berenice Lepe, 93, of Kerman died Sept. 3. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 14 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the church. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel.
LIU — Thomas Liu, 49, of Fresno died Sept. 7. He was a chef. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
MARTINEZ — Edward Peter Martinez, 88, of Fresno died Aug. 31. He was a refrigeration mechanic. Services were held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
NIELSEN — Gunnar Rasmussen Nielsen, 84, of Fresno died Sept. 1. He was a general manager for over 45 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Hope Lutheran Church. Remembrances: Dania Senior Assistance Fund, 487 Paradise Park, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 or Dania Dannebrog Scholarship Fund, 784 Paradise Park, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
REED — Ernest Richard Reed Sr., 82, of Hanford died Sept. 9. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at the funeral home.
RODRIGUEZ — Julian Sifuentes Rodriguez, 90, of Fresno died Sept. 10. He was a farm laborer. Rosary: 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the church. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
SALWASSER — Marvin Robert Salwasser, 70, of Kerman died Sept. 10. He was a farmer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at God’s Family Church.
VALENZUELA — Artemisa Castro Valenzuela, 79, of Madera died Sept. 1. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 at St. Alphonsus Church. Rosary: Noon Sept. 15 at the church. Mass: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
VERA — Anita Zayas Vera, 72, of Dinuba died Sept. 11. She was a bookkeeper. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
