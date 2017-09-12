Obituaries for Wednesday, Sept. 13

BABB — Donald J. Babb, 83, of Clovis died Sept. 9. He was a steel construction ironworker for 30 years. Memorial: 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Boice Funeral Chapel.
BATTS — Curlee Batts, 56, of Fresno died Sept. 7. He was a bus driver for Greyhound for 25 years. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
BLEVINS — Patricia Lynn Blevins, 75, of Clovis died Aug. 31. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Farewell Funeral Service. Remembrance: Fresno Fire Department Credit Union Scholarship Fund, 5300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93710.
BON — Andres A. Bon, 54, of Fresno died Aug. 24. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the funeral home.
CRUZ — Raymond Barron Cruz, 32, of Fresno died Sept. 10. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at St. John’s Cathedral.
DOMINGUEZ — Fidela Dominguez, 18, of San Joaquin died Aug. 30. She was a student. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at St. Paul’s Church in Tranquillity. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
DOWNES — Betty M. Downes, 83, of Clovis died Sept. 8. She was a florist for 20 years. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at Boice Funeral Chapel. Graveside: Noon Sept. 15 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Saint Agnes Hospice, 1303 E. Herndon Ave., Clovis, CA 93720.
GONZALEZ — Maria de Jesus Gonzalez, 95, of Madera died Sept. 11. She was a homemaker for 76 years. Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Rosary: Noon Sept. 18 at the church. Mass: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
GUTIERREZ — Carlota Garcia Gutierrez, 86, of Fresno died Sept. 5. She was a librarian page for 33 years. Rosary and Mass: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
HARITEONIAN — Nufair Hamparsoum Hariteonian, 78, of Ceres, formerly of Fresno, died Sept. 8. She was a homemaker for 45 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MOODY — Rebecca Moody, 75, of Fresno died Sept. 6. She was a teacher for Fresno Unified School District. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
NEDER — Martha Neder, 87, of Visalia died Sept. 9. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
OROPEZA — Joe V. Oropeza, 83, of Fresno died Sept. 8. He was an ironworker. Services were held. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
ROBERTS — Lucius Eugene Roberts, 89, of Fresno died Sept. 6. He was a janitorial services worker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 at Palm La Paz Funerals and Cremations. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
SCRIVNER — Lorraine Calhoun Scrivner, 90, of Fresno died Aug. 18. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at First Church of God. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
VILLALTA CANALES — Ana Mirian Villalta Canales, 46, of Fresno died Sept. 5. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Palm La Paz Funerals and Cremations. Wake: 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at the funeral home.
WRIGHT — Donna Joyce Wright, 71, of Fresno died Sept. 4. She was a machine operator. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Woodward Park Church of Christ.
