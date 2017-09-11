Obituaries for Tuesday, Sept. 12

BAGDASAROV — Albert Bagdasarov, 88, of Fresno died Sept. 7. He was a retired grocery store owner. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 13 at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery.
CASTANEDA — Marjorie Venis Castaneda, 76, of Porterville died Sept. 10. She was a computer technician. Private service. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
DE QUINTANILLA — Maria De Quintanilla, 78, of Fresno died Sept. 10. She was a homemaker for 61 years. Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Sept. 15 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Rosary: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the church. Mass: Noon Sept. 15 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
ENG — Yee Eng, 88, of Lindsay died Sept. 8. She was a homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Myers Chapel in Porterville.
FERRETTI — Mary Sue Ferretti, 93, of Madera died Sept. 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrances: St. Joachim Catholic Church Mosaic Restoration Fund, 401 W. Fifth St., Madera, CA 93637 or Madera County Historical Society, P.O. Box 150, Madera, CA 93639.
GURROLA — Francisca Licon Gurrola, 88, of Fresno died Sept. 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Lisle Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at the funeral home.
JONES — Larry Earle Jones, 64, of Fresno died Sept. 3. He was a cook. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
LEON — Phillip Paul Leon, 45, of Sanger died Sept. 5. He was a stocker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sanger, 12050 E. North Ave. Rosary and Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
PATRICK — Ryan Patrick, 38, of Fresno died Sept. 4. He was a service writer for Michael’s Toyota. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SENGTHAVONGSOUK — Souriphone Sengthavongsouk, 57, of Fresno died Sept. 10. She was a teacher for three years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the funeral home.
VALENZUELA — Rosila “Rosie” Valenzuela, 65, of Fresno died Sept. 6. She was a homemaker for 46 years. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Coalinga. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
