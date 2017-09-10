Obituaries for Monday, Sept. 11

AVILA — Robert H. Avila, 84, of Fresno died Sept. 5. He was a forklift operator for Del Monte Packing for 35 years. Visitation: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Mass: 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the church.
BURNEY — Edwin Stanford Burney, 92, of Fresno died Sept. 2. He was a service manager for Pacific Bell. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
CROSS — John Cedric Cross, 82, of Springville died Sept. 3. He was a construction general contractor. Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Lighthouse Chapel. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
LAMBIE — Mark Jay Lambie, 72, of Fresno died Sept. 4. He was an air traffic control supervisor for 35 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Remembrances: Central California SPCA, 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or Fresno Rescue Mission, 310 G St., Fresno, CA 93706.
MORROW — Darlene Morrow, 79, of Pixley died Sept. 6. She was a manager for a financial institution for 35 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
