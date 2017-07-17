Obituaries for Tuesday, July 18

BEAL — Elizabeth Gisela Beal, 86, of Las Vegas, formerly of Fresno, died June 23. She was a real estate agent. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 18 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
GOMEZ-CUEVAS — Francisco Manuel Gomez-Cuevas, 23, of Fresno died July 8. He was a box scanner. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. July 20 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. July 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. July 21 at St. John’s Cathedral.
JOHNSON — Porsha Rae Johnson, 35, of Fresno died July 8. She was a slot attendant for Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. July 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. July 22 at St. Rest Baptist Church.
KIRKORIAN — Baxter Kirkorian, 94, of Fresno died July 6. He was a flight trainer for the U.S. Air Force. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. July 19 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. July 20 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. July 21 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
MITCHELL — Ruby Ann Mitchell, 68, of Fresno died July 11. She was an auditor for the Treasury Department. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. July 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. July 22 at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church.
PERRY — Jeanne Marie Perry, 82, of Fresno died July 8. She was a convenience store cashier. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
SRABIAN — Robert N. Srabian, 77, of Fresno died July 12. He was a certified public accountant. Service: 11 a.m. July 21 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Remembrance: East Fresno Kiwanis Foundation, P. O. Box 28537, Fresno, CA 93729. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
VALENCIA — Ramiro Medina Valencia, 61, of Caruthers died July 3. He was a foreman. Mass: 10 a.m. July 18 at Our Lady of Assumption. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
WESTMORELAND — Phoebe Olivia Westmoreland, infant, of Fresno died July 4. She was the daughter of Asia and Ernest Westmoreland. Graveside: 10 a.m. July 18 at Washington Colony Cemetery. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
